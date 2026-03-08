The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Team Girl's Hockey Team. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Conference First Team First Name Last Name School Leksi Langevin Red Hornets Kylie Dulac Red Hornets Solveig Ledwick Dragons Izzy Brideau Pioneers Avery Cologna Red Hornets Delia Vital Dragons Leah Michaud Black Tigers Abbie Derosier Pioneers Second Team First Name Last Name School Crew Langley Blue Devils Khloe Nadeau Red Hornets Gillian Countway Dragons Molly Hambrick Black Tigers Bella Saucier Pioneers Camryn Couturier Red Hornets Quinn McCormack Dragons Paige Fecteau Red Hornets Player of the Year: Solveig Ledwick, Brunswick Dragons Coach of the Year: Meghan MacDonald, Penobscot Pioneers KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Academic First Name Last Name School Alexis Badger Brewer Chloe Davis Brewer Abigail Derosier Brewer Isabelle Long Brewer Haley Tschudy Brewer Gillian Countway Brunswick High School Solveig Ledwick Brunswick High School Quinn McCormack Brunswick High School Natalie Perham Brunswick High School Sydney Perham Brunswick High School Brynn Rand Brunswick High School Olivia McManus Camden Hills Gabrielle Langelier Edward Little High School Reagan Mulliner Edward Little High School Maggie Blais Gardiner Jessica Sass Hampden Academy Isabel Saucier Hampden Academy Avery Cologna Leavitt Area High School Alexa Caccamo Messalonskee High School Elliotte Podey Messalonskee High School Molly Hambrick Mt. Blue High School Leah Michaud Mt. Blue High School

