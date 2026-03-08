2026 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl&#8217;s Hockey Team

2026 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Hockey Team

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Team Girl's Hockey Team. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Conference 
First Team   
First NameLast NameSchool 
LeksiLangevinRed Hornets
KylieDulacRed Hornets
SolveigLedwickDragons
IzzyBrideauPioneers
AveryColognaRed Hornets
DeliaVitalDragons
LeahMichaudBlack Tigers
AbbieDerosierPioneers
Second Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
CrewLangleyBlue Devils
KhloeNadeauRed Hornets
GillianCountwayDragons
MollyHambrickBlack Tigers
BellaSaucierPioneers
CamrynCouturierRed Hornets
QuinnMcCormackDragons
PaigeFecteauRed Hornets 
    
    
Player of the Year:
Solveig Ledwick, Brunswick Dragons
  
    
Coach of the Year:
Meghan MacDonald, Penobscot Pioneers
KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
AlexisBadgerBrewer
ChloeDavisBrewer
AbigailDerosierBrewer
IsabelleLongBrewer
HaleyTschudyBrewer
GillianCountwayBrunswick High School
SolveigLedwickBrunswick High School
QuinnMcCormackBrunswick High School
NataliePerhamBrunswick High School
SydneyPerhamBrunswick High School
BrynnRandBrunswick High School
OliviaMcManusCamden Hills
GabrielleLangelierEdward Little High School
ReaganMullinerEdward Little High School
MaggieBlaisGardiner
JessicaSassHampden Academy
IsabelSaucierHampden Academy
AveryColognaLeavitt Area High School
AlexaCaccamoMessalonskee High School
ElliottePodeyMessalonskee High School
MollyHambrickMt. Blue High School
LeahMichaudMt. Blue High School
