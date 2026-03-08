2026 KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Hockey Team
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Team Girl's Hockey Team. Congratulations to all!
|KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Conference
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Leksi
|Langevin
|Red Hornets
|Kylie
|Dulac
|Red Hornets
|Solveig
|Ledwick
|Dragons
|Izzy
|Brideau
|Pioneers
|Avery
|Cologna
|Red Hornets
|Delia
|Vital
|Dragons
|Leah
|Michaud
|Black Tigers
|Abbie
|Derosier
|Pioneers
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Crew
|Langley
|Blue Devils
|Khloe
|Nadeau
|Red Hornets
|Gillian
|Countway
|Dragons
|Molly
|Hambrick
|Black Tigers
|Bella
|Saucier
|Pioneers
|Camryn
|Couturier
|Red Hornets
|Quinn
|McCormack
|Dragons
|Paige
|Fecteau
|Red Hornets
|Player of the Year:
Solveig Ledwick, Brunswick Dragons
|Coach of the Year:
Meghan MacDonald, Penobscot Pioneers
|KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Alexis
|Badger
|Brewer
|Chloe
|Davis
|Brewer
|Abigail
|Derosier
|Brewer
|Isabelle
|Long
|Brewer
|Haley
|Tschudy
|Brewer
|Gillian
|Countway
|Brunswick High School
|Solveig
|Ledwick
|Brunswick High School
|Quinn
|McCormack
|Brunswick High School
|Natalie
|Perham
|Brunswick High School
|Sydney
|Perham
|Brunswick High School
|Brynn
|Rand
|Brunswick High School
|Olivia
|McManus
|Camden Hills
|Gabrielle
|Langelier
|Edward Little High School
|Reagan
|Mulliner
|Edward Little High School
|Maggie
|Blais
|Gardiner
|Jessica
|Sass
|Hampden Academy
|Isabel
|Saucier
|Hampden Academy
|Avery
|Cologna
|Leavitt Area High School
|Alexa
|Caccamo
|Messalonskee High School
|Elliotte
|Podey
|Messalonskee High School
|Molly
|Hambrick
|Mt. Blue High School
|Leah
|Michaud
|Mt. Blue High School
Get our free mobile app
13 Extraordinary Places You Can Only Discover in Maine
Adventure awaits! Discover 13 one-of-a-kind Maine spots that will blow your mind
Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson