The Hampden Academy Coop Team beat Messalonskee 2-1 in Triple Overtime at the Alfond Arena on Wednesday night, March 4th to win the Class B North Regional Title.

Photo Angela Ellingwood

The Hampden Academy Boy's Hockey Coop Team is comprised of student-athletes from Hampden Academy, Nokomis, Ellsworth and MDI. The Team is coached by Zach Wilson and Assistant Coaches are Cooper Ryan, Paul Pangburn and John Ambrose.

Members of the team include:

Charlie Ricardo - Forward, Grade 9

Chasen Grant - Defense, Grade 9

Gunnar Weil - Defense, Grade 12

Collin Duplissis - Defense, Grade 11

Matthew Donahue - Forward, Grade 10

Keegan Lunny - Forward, Grade 10

Griffin Anderson - Forward, Grade 10

Reid Dugal - Defense, Grade 9

Brayden Miller - Defense, Grade 9

Colby Pangburn - Forward, Grade 10

Chase Thornton - Forward, Grade 9

Isaac Furrow - Forward, Grade 10

Silas Bryant - Defense, Grade 11

Aiden MacFarline - Forward - Grade 9

Harrison Bourassa - Forward - Grade 12

Brody Miller - Defense, Grade 11

Miles Shields - Forward, Grade 12

Henry Boudreau - Forward, Grade 9

Aiden Surran - Goalie, Grade 12

Henry Armell - Forward, Grade 9

Wyatt Waloewandja - Goalie, Grade 12

Andrew Easley - Defense, Grade 9

Cameron Wharff - Forward, Grade 9

Wyatt Allen - Forward, Grade 10

Garrett Gray - Defense, Grade 10

Dominic Gagne - Forward, Grade 9

Thanks to Adrian Ellingwood for the game recap

On Wednesday night, March 4, the Hampden Academy Broncos and the Messalonskee Eagles faced off in the Class B North Regional Final at Alfond Arena. After the two teams split a pair of overtime games in the regular season, it was the Broncos who emerged victorious to claim their first regional championship in 23 years.

An evenly-matched opening period saw chances at both ends of the ice, but goaltenders Nathan Kirk of Messalonskee and Aiden Surran of Hampden kept the game scoreless after the first 15 minutes.

With just over five minutes gone from the second frame, the Eagles took the lead on the power play. Alex Beckwith barely got the puck across the goal line for an unassisted goal that had to be confirmed after video review. 9:15 remained in the second period of a 1-0 game. After an unsuccessful power play late in the period, Messalonskee took a slim lead into the second intermission.

Early in the final period of regulation, Miles Shields tied the game with a power play goal at a tough angle. Brody Miller and Henry Armell had the assists with 13:39 remaining in regulation.

The Broncos had a golden opportunity to take the lead in regulation, but failed to convert on a 5-on-3 power play. The Eagles went on the power play with under a minute to go, but failed to convert, sending the game to overtime.

The first two 8-minute overtime periods saw opportunities for both teams to end the game, but the game was destined for a third extra period. With 5:45 to go in the sixth frame, a loose puck in front of the net was tapped home by Wyatt Allen, giving the Broncos a triple-overtime win, and their first regional championship in 23 years.

Messalonskee’s season ends with a record of 17-4. Hampden Academy is now 14-6-1 on the season, and will play the York Wildcats in the Class B State Championship. That game will be on Saturday, March 7, at 1 pm at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.