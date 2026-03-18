2026 KVAC All Conference and All Academic Boys Hockey Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Boy's Hockey Teams on Wednesday, March 18th.
Congratulations to all!
|FIRST TEAM
|Forwards
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Alex
|Beckwith
|Messalonskee
|Blake
|Christie
|Camden Hills
|Cooper
|Clarke
|Cony
|Defense
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Denny
|Martin
|Messalonskee
|Ethan
|Patterson
|Brunswick
|Goalie
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Aiden
|Surran
Hampden Academy
|SECOND TEAM
|Forwards
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Kyle
|LePage
|Cony
|Tatum
|Doucette
|Messalonskee
|Tyler
|Mates
|PLOG
|Defense
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Brody
|Miller
Hampden Academy
|Oliver
|Adams
|Camden Hills
|Goalie
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Nathan
|Kirk
|Messalonskee
Player of the Year-
Denny Martin- Messalonskee
Coach of the Year-
Zach Wilson- Hampden Academy
|KVAC Boys Ice Hockey All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Chase
|Caron
Bangor High School
|Raphia
|Mattsen
Bangor High School
|Ethan
|Patterson
Brunswick High School
|Nat
|Rathbone
Brunswick High School
|James
|Salko
Brunswick High School
|Kylian
|Babik
|Camden Hills
|Caleb
|Carr
|Camden Hills
|Blake
|Christie
|Camden Hills
|Bryson
|Hise
|Camden Hills
|Quinn
|Hoppin
|Camden Hills
|Flynn
|Lilly
|Camden Hills
|Barlow
|Marshall
|Camden Hills
|Jacob
|Talbot
|Camden Hills
|Bowden
|Trzaska
|Camden Hills
|Breccan
|Albert
Edward Little High School
|Braydin
|Gatto
Edward Little High School
|Isaac
|Jalbert
Edward Little High School
|Rhys
|Levasseur
Edward Little High School
|Cole
|Levesque
Edward Little High School
|Gavin
|Pelletier
Edward Little High School
|Caden
|Westhoven
Edward Little High School
|Jacob
|Lavallee
|Erskine Academy
|Ewan
|Barnicoat
|Gardiner
|Landon
|Getchell
|Gardiner
|Aiden
|Surran
Hampden Academy
|Wyatt
|Waloewandja
Hampden Academy
|Matthew
|Brisson
Leavitt Area High School
|Austin
|Landry
Lewiston High School
|Logan
|Baron
Messalonskee High School
|Alexander
|Beckwith
Messalonskee High School
|Tatum
|Doucette
Messalonskee High School
|Colby
|Hardy
Messalonskee High School
|Dennis
|Martin
Messalonskee High School
|Christian
|Salvadori
Messalonskee High School
|Hunter
|Campbell
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Garrett
|Wooster
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Eddie
|Goff
|Skowhegan
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2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge