2026 KVAC All Conference and All Academic Boys Hockey Teams

2026 KVAC All Conference and All Academic Boys Hockey Teams

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The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Boy's Hockey Teams on Wednesday, March 18th.

Congratulations to all!

FIRST TEAM   
Forwards
First NameLast NameSchool
AlexBeckwithMessalonskee
BlakeChristieCamden Hills
CooperClarkeCony
Defense   
First NameLast NameSchool
DennyMartinMessalonskee
EthanPattersonBrunswick
Goalie   
First NameLast NameSchool
AidenSurran
Hampden Academy
SECOND TEAM   
Forwards   
First NameLast NameSchool
KyleLePageCony
TatumDoucetteMessalonskee
TylerMatesPLOG
Defense   
First NameLast NameSchool
BrodyMiller
Hampden Academy
OliverAdamsCamden Hills
Goalie   
First NameLast NameSchool
NathanKirkMessalonskee
Player of the Year-
Denny Martin- Messalonskee
Coach of the Year-
Zach Wilson- Hampden Academy
KVAC Boys Ice Hockey All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
ChaseCaron
Bangor High School
RaphiaMattsen
Bangor High School
EthanPatterson
Brunswick High School
NatRathbone
Brunswick High School
JamesSalko
Brunswick High School
KylianBabikCamden Hills
CalebCarrCamden Hills
BlakeChristieCamden Hills
BrysonHiseCamden Hills
QuinnHoppinCamden Hills
FlynnLillyCamden Hills
BarlowMarshallCamden Hills
JacobTalbotCamden Hills
BowdenTrzaskaCamden Hills
BreccanAlbert
Edward Little High School
BraydinGatto
Edward Little High School
IsaacJalbert
Edward Little High School
RhysLevasseur
Edward Little High School
ColeLevesque
Edward Little High School
GavinPelletier
Edward Little High School
CadenWesthoven
Edward Little High School
JacobLavalleeErskine Academy
EwanBarnicoatGardiner
LandonGetchellGardiner
AidenSurran
Hampden Academy
WyattWaloewandja
Hampden Academy
MatthewBrisson
Leavitt Area High School
AustinLandry
Lewiston High School
LoganBaron
Messalonskee High School
AlexanderBeckwith
Messalonskee High School
TatumDoucette
Messalonskee High School
ColbyHardy
Messalonskee High School
DennisMartin
Messalonskee High School
ChristianSalvadori
Messalonskee High School
HunterCampbell
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
GarrettWooster
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
EddieGoffSkowhegan
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Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Categories: High School Hockey

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