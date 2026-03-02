The Class A Boy's High School Hockey Semifinals and the Class B Regional Finals will be played on Wednesday, March 4th.

In Orono at the Alfond Arena the schedule is

Class B North Regional Final

6 p.m. | #1 Messalonskee vs. #3 Hampden/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI

To purchase your tickets online to the Class B North Regional Final at The Alfond Arena click HERE

In Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena the schedule is

Class B South Regional Final

4:00 PM | #1 Gorham/Massabesic vs. #2 York/Biddeford/Old Orchard

Class A

6:00 PM | #2 Cheverus/Yarmouth vs. #3 Blue Devils (Lewiston/Lisbon/Morse/Mt. Ararat)

8:00 PM | #1 Thornton vs. #5 Falmouth

To purchase your tickets online to the games being played at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland click HERE.

Best of luck to all the teams!