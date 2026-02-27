Thanks to Amy Hart for the recap!

The #5 John Bapst Crusaders upset the #4 Camden Hills Windjammers 3–2 in the Northern Maine Class B Hockey Quarterfinals on Wednesday, ,February 25th at the Midcoast Recreation Center.

Camden Hills struck first with a goal in the opening period. The Crusaders responded quickly, as senior Cooper Lewis found the back of the net to even the score at 1–1.

Sophomore Connor Wade gave John Bapst its first lead of the night with an unassisted goal, putting the Crusaders ahead 2–1. Camden Hills battled back to tie the game in the third period, setting up a dramatic finish.

With just seven minutes remaining, Lewis delivered again, scoring his second goal of the night — a clutch game-winner that sealed the 3–2 victory.

John Bapst's penalty killers stood string as they killed off 4 minutes of penalties late in the 3rd Period. Sophomore goalie Cam Leighton had a couple of key saves to preserve the win

With the win, the John Bapst Crusaders will play #1 Messalonskee on Saturday night, February 28th at 7:30 p.m. in the Class B North Semifinals. Messalonskee advanced to the semis with a 9-1 win over Old Town/Orono on February 24th.

Get our free mobile app