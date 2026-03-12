Former Brewer High School goalie, Cole Fernald backstopped the Thornton Academy Hockey Team to the Class A State Championship last weekend.

Photo Kelly Fernald Photo Kelly Fernald loading...

Fernald, a junior, attended Brewer High School as a sophomore and Bangor High School as a freshman. He now attends Thornton Academy as a tuition student, living in Saco.

Thornton Academy defeated Chevrus/Yarmouth 2-1 on March 7th, and is the 3rd State Championship in 4 years for the Golden Trojans.

Fernald had a 19-1 record and a 1.23 goals against average and and 94.4 percent save rate.

He will be participating the USA Hockey U16 T2 Nationals in Irvine, California at the end of March with the Maine Evolution Split Season Team who won States in November.

Thanks to Kelly Fernald for the information.