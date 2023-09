Hampden Girls’/Boys’ X-C Finish 1st, Bangor Girls’/Boys’ 2nd at Cony Meet Friday

The Hampden Academy Bronco's Girls' and Boys' Cross Country Teams finished 1st while the Bangor Girls' and Boys' Cross Country Teams finished 2nd at the Cross Country Meet held in Augusta, at Cony High School, on Friday, September 22nd.

Girl's Team Scores

Hampden Academy 27 Bangor 36 MCI 73

Boy's Team Scores

Hampden Academy 18 Bangor 59 Cony 71 Waterville 112 MCI 121

Girl's Individual Results

Event 1 Girls 5k Run CC ================================================================================== Name Year School Avg Mile Finals Points ================================================================================== Results - Women 1 Katie McCarthy 12 Bangor High School 6:50.9 21:16.58 1 2 Gretchen Plant 10 Hampden Academy 7:01.0 21:47.87 2 3 Addison Verrill 12 Maine Centra 7:04.5 21:58.83 3 4 Addison Elliott 9 Hampden Academy 7:13.4 22:26.29 4 5 Anleigh Stevens 11 Hampden Academy 7:19.8 22:46.23 5 6 Loralie Grady 11 Cony High School 7:19.9 22:46.69 7 Emily Bishop 12 Hampden Academy 7:22.9 22:56.03 6 8 Hannah Williams 12 Bangor High School 7:23.0 22:56.08 7 9 Sophia Mazzarelli 12 Bangor High School 7:23.0 22:56.11 8 10 Abigail Bergmark 11 Bangor High School 7:39.3 23:46.85 9 11 Grace Daigle 12 Hampden Academy 7:40.1 23:49.30 10 12 Ava Pelkey 10 Bangor High School 7:43.5 23:59.98 11 13 Beatrice Beale-Tate 12 Waterville H 7:45.9 24:07.27 14 Aubrey Shaw 9 Hampden Academy 7:54.3 24:33.31 12 15 Sofie Rueter 11 Bangor High School 7:55.8 24:38.15 13 16 Alexis Blue 10 Bangor High School 7:56.7 24:40.82 14 17 Ellee Robicheau 9 Bangor High School 8:08.3 25:16.92 18 Breah Curtis 9 Hampden Academy 8:10.7 25:24.46 15 19 Grace O'Brien 12 Bangor High School 8:20.1 25:53.77 20 Jenna Elkadi 11 Bangor High School 8:23.9 26:05.48 21 Emme Nguyen 10 Bangor High School 8:24.2 26:06.28 22 Emma Dryer-Nieman 9 Bangor High School 8:28.4 26:19.52 23 Anabelle Orth 11 Cony High School 8:30.8 26:26.83 24 Brooke Porter 10 Hampden Academy 8:43.9 27:07.47 25 Alivia Mitchell 11 Bangor High School 9:05.4 28:14.49 26 Julia Collins 9 Hampden Academy 9:13.3 28:39.04 27 Evelyn Marasco 11 Bangor High School 9:15.8 28:46.61 28 Mackenzie Cunningham 10 Hampden Academy 9:20.2 29:00.33 29 Gabriella Curtis 9 Bangor High School 9:23.4 29:10.13 30 Evelyn Olyer 9 Hampden Academy 9:26.8 29:20.77 31 Estella Sprague 11 Belfast Area 9:38.4 29:56.85 32 Meara Mcvearry 12 Belfast Area 9:38.8 29:58.22 33 Thea Kanaris 11 Cony High School 9:50.3 30:33.94 34 Greta Limberger 11 Waterville H 10:01.5 31:08.52 35 Alexis Wiltbank 10 Hampden Academy 10:33.4 32:47.67 36 Isabelle Clark 9 Hampden Academy 11:11.3 34:45.36 37 TigerLily Curtis 11 Belfast Area 11:22.4 35:19.89 38 Addie Potter 9 Bangor High School 11:33.2 35:53.66 39 Lillian Gordon 9 Waterville H 11:33.3 35:53.79 40 Yerin Kim 12 Maine Centra 11:41.7 36:19.84 16 41 Sophia Smith 10 Maine Centra 12:11.4 37:52.17 17 42 Hyewon No 11 Maine Centra 15:43.5 48:51.15 18 43 Jiwoo Kim 12 Maine Centra 15:49.4 49:09.65 19 -- Natalia Charles 11 Hampden Academy DNF -- Kaliyah Saunders 10 Bangor High School DNF -- Brooke Blue 11 Bangor High School DNF

Boy's Individual Results

Event 2 Boys 5k Run CC ================================================================================== Name Year School Avg Mile Finals Points ================================================================================== Results - Men 1 Harrison Shain 12 Hampden Academy 5:36.9 17:26.62 1 2 Asher Valentine 10 Hampden Academy 5:37.7 17:29.14 2 3 Tim Collins 11 Hampden Academy 5:44.0 17:48.65 3 4 Miles Shain 10 Hampden Academy 5:47.7 18:00.17 4 5 Sam Goldey 12 Cony High School 5:48.0 18:01.14 5 6 Isaac Keresey 12 Maine Centra 5:55.0 18:22.79 6 7 Jackson Dineen 10 Bangor High School 5:59.2 18:35.75 7 8 Brody Simons 12 Hampden Academy 6:00.5 18:39.77 8 9 Jack Scott 9 Hampden Academy 6:00.6 18:40.21 9 10 Andrew Greene 10 Hampden Academy 6:03.1 18:47.87 10 11 Samuel Dineen 9 Bangor High School 6:03.2 18:48.40 11 12 Samuel Bergmark 9 Bangor High School 6:06.5 18:58.68 12 13 Parker Ashfield 11 Bangor High School 6:07.0 19:00.03 13 14 James Mooney 12 Cony High School 6:09.7 19:08.52 14 15 Kyle Mastrianno 12 Cony High School 6:09.7 19:08.60 15 16 Darcey Lees 10 Bangor High School 6:15.9 19:27.61 16 17 Tristan Hughes 11 Belfast Area 6:28.9 20:08.19 18 Sam Withers 10 Waterville H 6:31.5 20:16.31 17 19 Matthew Dos Santos 12 Cony High School 6:35.5 20:28.79 18 20 Isaiah Shaw 9 Hampden Academy 6:39.4 20:40.82 21 Joel Brinz 9 Hampden Academy 6:40.2 20:43.31 22 Gavin Nash 12 Hampden Academy 6:42.2 20:49.36 23 Brandon Mastrianno 12 Cony High School 6:45.1 20:58.33 19 24 Joaquin Withers 10 Waterville H 6:45.2 20:58.64 20 25 Sam Bernier 12 Waterville H 6:51.1 21:17.21 21 26 Benjamin Mlynski 11 Hampden Academy 6:51.5 21:18.37 27 Eben Buck 12 Cony High School 6:51.9 21:19.53 22 28 Connor Kielbasa 11 Hampden Academy 6:56.0 21:32.31 29 Ezra Leong 10 Hampden Academy 6:57.4 21:36.73 30 Nathan Chute 9 Bangor High School 6:59.8 21:44.05 23 31 Owen Glanville-True 9 Bangor High School 7:01.8 21:50.36 24 32 Caleb Bennett 10 Waterville H 7:07.2 22:07.03 25 33 Alexander Wilcox 10 Hampden Academy 7:11.7 22:21.23 34 Jack Dufrense 9 Bangor High School 7:11.7 22:21.25 35 Casey Nelson 11 Hampden Academy 7:12.7 22:24.14 36 Odelin Simon 10 Belfast Area 7:17.5 22:39.10 37 Declan Arimond 10 Hampden Academy 7:17.7 22:39.77 38 Tobias Kennedy 9 Bangor High School 7:19.3 22:44.58 39 Hein Nanda Kyaw 12 Maine Centra 7:21.1 22:50.29 26 40 Gavin Gomez 9 Maine Centra 7:21.4 22:51.40 27 41 Eric Shamuratov 11 Cony High School 7:23.3 22:57.20 28 42 George Taylor 11 Waterville H 7:27.2 23:09.42 29 43 Isaiah Sabean 10 Cony High School 7:28.6 23:13.65 44 Charlie MacDonald 9 Hampden Academy 7:48.8 24:16.51 45 Tyson Thompson 10 Maine Centra 7:53.7 24:31.72 30 46 Connor Poirier 10 Cony High School 7:54.0 24:32.42 47 Jeffrey Flees 11 Waterville H 7:56.5 24:40.21 31 48 Evan Weldon 10 Hampden Academy 8:07.1 25:13.11 49 Minyeok Kim 12 Maine Centra 8:16.5 25:42.33 32 50 Tota Ohara 11 Cony High School 8:23.9 26:05.53 51 Mason Thornwall 9 Hampden Academy 8:35.3 26:40.72 52 Ben Scott 10 Waterville H 8:40.9 26:58.39 33 53 Drew Turgeon 12 Hampden Academy 8:59.9 27:57.18 54 Reid DeJongh 10 Cony High School 9:14.0 28:41.17 55 Kai Kutsy-Durbin 9 Belfast Area 10:40.3 33:09.35 56 Camden Valentine 12 Hampden Academy 11:13.3 34:51.78 57 Noah Hawkins 12 Hampden Academy 12:06.4 37:36.78 -- Mads Hansen 11 Cony High School DNF

