Hampden Hockey Beats Old Town/Orono 4-2

Thanks to our special correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for this recap!

The Hampden Academy Broncos took on Old Town/Orono Tuesday night at Sawyer Arena in Bangor. The first period started off pretty evenly matched. Both teams had their fair share of chances, but the Broncos struck first. Matt Shayne found the net with his 11th goal of the season with assists from Brody Miller and Keith Brooks at 7:05.

After a close first period with plenty of hits, the Broncos went into the intermission with a 1-0 lead. Old Town/Orono outshot Hampden academy 10-8.

The second period started no different than the first, an evenly matched contest. 2 penalties left the Broncos shorthanded for a total of 4 minutes, but the penalty killers stood tall keeping the score 1-0.

For the final 3 minutes, the Broncos had plenty of shots at the OTO net, but none better than Matt Shayne’s second goal of the game, assisted by Boston Merrow and Keith Brooks with 20 second remaining. A couple of big saves by Hampden goaltender Aiden Surran kept the score at 2-0 going into the final period.

Hampden Academy outshot OTO 13-10 in the second period.

The Broncos picked up right where they left off in the third period, firing shot after shot until finally Keith Brooks’ shot was saved by the goalie but the rebound went right to Tucker Leland who scored. The goal came on the power play with 8:50 to play in regulation.

Just 45 seconds later the Black Bears responded with a goal by Dylan Davis to cut the lead to 3-1. Davis’ 13th goal of the season came unassisted at 8:05.

Later in the period, after getting 17 assists but just 3 goals, Keith Brooks was able to find the back of the net to restore the 3-goal advantage. With just 2:58 remaining the goal was assisted by Zach Wilson and Colin McKay.

Just as we thought it would finish 4-1, OTO added a second goal, with Davis again on the scoresheet. With just 1:11 to go, the goal was assisted by Jake McCannell and Carter Sevigny.

The Hampden Broncos picked up their 5th win of the season, improving their record to 5-5-1 (5-2-1 in Class B North), while the Black Bears fall to 4-5-1 (4-3-1 in Class B North).

Broncos goaltender Aiden Surran made 26 saves on 28 shots while Brock Parks made 35 saves on 39 shots in net for OTO.

Hampden Academy will travel to Colby College in Waterville on Saturday to face Messalonskee, while the Black Bears will host Cony on Thursday

