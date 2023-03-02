Hampden Wins Class B North Ice Hockey Quarterfinal Beating Camden Hills 2-1

Thanks to our special Hampden Academy Ice Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap.

The Hampden Academy Broncos took on the Camden Hill Windjammers at home last night in the Class B North Quarter Final. The game started out with Hampden controlling the puck, but no goal to show for it. Camden got a penalty at 8:41 into the first period, but despite their efforts, Hampden wasn’t able to get the puck in the net. Instead, Camden’s Owen McManus found himself on a breakaway to score a shorthanded goal assisted by Alden Howard at 9:35. The period ended in a 1-0 lead for Camden.

Tension was building in the first part of the second period when Hampden tied it up at 9:35 with Tucker Leland scoring an unassisted goal. Four minutes later Keith Brooks of Hampden also got one into the back of the net with only a couple minutes left in the period. The second period ended in a 2-1 lead for Hampden.

By the third period the fans where on the edges of their seats. Even with four power plays, two for Hampden and two for Camden, neither team was able to score. Both goalies Aaron Donovan of Hampden Academy and Quinn Hoppin of Camden Hills wouldn’t let the puck past them. With about 40 seconds left the Windjammers pulled the goalie for an extra attacker, but it wasn’t enough as the final seconds ticked away. The Broncos won 2-1 and will take on the #1 seeded John Bapst in the Class B North semi-final on Friday March 3rd at 7.30 pm at Sawyer Arena in Bangor.