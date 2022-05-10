Hawks Top Warriors 1-0 In Pitcher’s Duel

The Hermon Hawks edged the Nokomis Warriors 1-0 on Tuesday, May 10th in a pitcher's duel in Newport. Hits were scarce while strikeouts were plenty.

Mia Coots was the tough luck loser for Nokomis. She struck out 15 and allowed just 3 hits. The 1 run that Hermon scored in the 3rd inning was unearned. She walked 5.

Katie Fowler was the winner for Hermon. She struck out 8, and didn't walk a batter. She allowed just 2 hits on the afternoon.

Cam King and Meg Watson had the Warrior's singles.

Brae Wilcox, Ava Dean and Katie Fowler singled for Hermon.

The loss was Nokomis' 1st of the season. They're now 7-1 and will play at Cony on Thursday May 12th at 4 p.m.

Hermon improves to 4-3 and will play a doubleheader at Caribou on Saturday, May 14th.

(Stats via Gamechanger)