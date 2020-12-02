Headlines and Highlights from 12-2
Wayne from his basement while Jeff and Greg are in the studio the guys update you on todays Headlines and Highlights
Celtics Guard, Kemba Walker is expected to miss the start of the season after receiving a Stem Cell shot on his knee, he will be back in January
Ravens and Steelers are finally expected to kick off this afternoon (barring any setbacks) and without Lamar Jackson
And Red Sox and Starter, Eduardo Rodriguez has settled on their arbitration
