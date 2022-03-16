Few teams if any in the state of Maine had as much attention around its program than the Nokomis Warriors boys basketball team.

Before they had even stepped on the floor as a varsity player, anyone who fancies themselves a high school basketball fan in the state of Maine knew the names of Cooper and Ace Flagg, the team's talented freshman duo.

They were expected to dominate, they were expected to win the gold ball, and that's just what they did. The Warriors finished atop the Class A regular season standings with a record of 17-1 and then won each of their four postseason games by at least 10 points to capture the program's first-ever state title.

The accolades didn't end there for Cooper Flagg, who has been named the Maine Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, becoming the first freshman to win the award in its 37-year history.

Tuesday night, I got a chance to catch up with Nokomis head coach Earl Anderson, as well as the Flagg twins and junior Madden White, who was the only upperclassman in the Warriors' starting-5.

