Bucksport, Ellsworth Coaches Talk Title Runs on The Drive [Audio]

When the dust settled on state championship Saturday this past weekend in Bangor, Augusta and southern Maine, only two of the eight gold gloves up for grabs made their way back to the North.

In Class B baseball, "the comeback kids" did exactly what they had done all season long. The Ellsworth Eagles left it until late in their state championship vs. Freeport but found another rally just when they needed it to score a 3-2 victory and add to the program's trophy case.

Dan Curtis, who has been at the helm of Ellsworth High School baseball for the last seven seasons, joined The Drive on Monday to talk about this year and the culmination of four years' work for the seniors.

We also had a chance to catch up with first-year Bucksport head coach Josh Jackson, whose squad put together a 15-1 regular season and capped the year with a 1-0 shutout win over Lisbon in the Class C state title game at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Led by Mr. Maine Baseball finalist Ty Giberson, the Golden Bucks captured their first state championship in program history.

Jackson talked about winning it all and got to say hello to an old friend during his appearance on The Drive on Monday.