Headlines & Highlights For Thursday June 11th

We talked about the statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred about he is 100% positive baseball will happen this year, and what the response will be to the latest offer from the players.

The Boston Red Sox responded to a claim Fenway Park is one of the most racist for visiting players, and they said that claim is reality.

The Red Sox made a draft decision, we have the details of who Boston picked in the first round.

We wrapped up who won the NASCAR race last night, but the big news is what was done before the race, and then one driver in the truck series reacted to it and is changing careers.

The PGA Tour returns to the course today in Texas, many are hoping they are practicing better hygiene than they did in the practice round, we'll explain what that means, and we go through the plans to restart soccer in this country, how NBA players are feeling about restarting in Orlando.

And of course we have the latest scores and updates from the CPBL and KBO.