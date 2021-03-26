Hear From A Man Who Traded A Paperclip For A Riding Lawnmower

Seth Poplaski joined The Drive on Friday to talk about his interesting journey over the last couple months in which he's conducted a social experiment that has seen him flip a paperclip for a riding lawnmower.

It wasn't direct, Seth isn't that sweet of a talker. But he's not too shabby. In just six moves he's gone from a paperclip, to a set of LED lights, to a wine rack with a bottle of wine, and eventually turned a blender into a mountain bike, the mountain bike into a love seat, and that love seat to the riding mower where he finds himself now.

Seth explained to us the motivation behind the moves and how he executing the deals that would make even Bill Belichick proud.