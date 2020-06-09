Helping Credit Unions End Hunger In Maine

You can help end hunger in the state by going online and making a donation to your local credit union, or any members of the Maine Credit Union League.

If you visit this website you can make a donation.

You don't need to be a member, and any donation is gladly accepted.

The money raised stays in Maine and a portion of it stays local.

We talked with Dave Defroscia of the Brewer Federal Credit Union to find out what it supports and how everyone can get involved.