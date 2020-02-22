Hermon Bests Waterville in Class B Battle [GIRLS]

On paper, the No. 1 Hermon Hawks and the No. 2 Waterville Purple Panthers were evenly matched. Such was the case on the court as well as the two best teams in Class B battled Saturday during their regional final game in Bangor.

Both were 19-1 on the season and separated by just a few points in the playoff rankings.

When the buzzer sounded, it was the Hawks that left the court with a 36-31 win and a date in the state championship on Friday.

Grace Page and Maddie Lebel led the Hawks with eight points. Megan Tracy added seven points. Paige Plissey had six points.

For Waterville, Kali Thompson led the team with nine points.

Hermon will play Wells in the Class B state championship at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.