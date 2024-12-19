Hermon Boys Beat Bucksport 49-36 [STATS]

Willard

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Hermon Boys beat Bucksport 49-36 in Hermon on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hermon led 12-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was led by Maddox Kinney with 15 points. Bryce Edwards had 13 points and Brody Hurd finished with 10 points, including 2 3-pointers. The Hawks were 15-23 from the free throw line.

Bucksport was led by Collin McDougal who had a game-high 30 points, including 3 3-pointers. He was also 7-9 from the free throw line.

Hermon is now 3-1. They will travel to East Machias on Saturday, December 21st to play the Washington Academy Raiders at 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport is now 0-4. They are off until December 28th when they will host Hermon at 5:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Bucksport Boys69101136
Hermon Boys121171949

 

Box Score

Bucksport

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Trent Giroux0----
Alex Tanguay0----
Daynen Stewart0----
Collin McDougal307379
Eli Bennett0----
Aaron Ramirez0----
Trent Goss21---
Peyton Gray21---
Jack Morrison21---
Nick Clair0----
TOTALS3610379

Hermon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Tanner Stymiest0----
Camden Morrison0----
Connor Kelley0----
Carter Wiggin3--34
Griffin Dunton0----
Wesley Bragg0----
Nate Sullivan21---
Bryce Edwards135-34
Caleb Doughty21---
Tyler Corson0----
Mason Kinney42---
Eli Cormier0----
Brody Hurd101223
Tommy Meserve0----
Maddox Kinney154-712
TOTALS491421523

 

