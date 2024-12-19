Hermon Boys Beat Bucksport 49-36 [STATS]

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Hermon Boys beat Bucksport 49-36 in Hermon on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hermon led 12-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was led by Maddox Kinney with 15 points. Bryce Edwards had 13 points and Brody Hurd finished with 10 points, including 2 3-pointers. The Hawks were 15-23 from the free throw line.

Bucksport was led by Collin McDougal who had a game-high 30 points, including 3 3-pointers. He was also 7-9 from the free throw line.

Hermon is now 3-1. They will travel to East Machias on Saturday, December 21st to play the Washington Academy Raiders at 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport is now 0-4. They are off until December 28th when they will host Hermon at 5:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Boys 6 9 10 11 36 Hermon Boys 12 11 7 19 49

Box Score

Bucksport

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Trent Giroux 0 - - - - Alex Tanguay 0 - - - - Daynen Stewart 0 - - - - Collin McDougal 30 7 3 7 9 Eli Bennett 0 - - - - Aaron Ramirez 0 - - - - Trent Goss 2 1 - - - Peyton Gray 2 1 - - - Jack Morrison 2 1 - - - Nick Clair 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 10 3 7 9

