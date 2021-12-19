Hermon Girls Defeat Caribou 64-39 Saturday [STATS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team took the long bus ride up to Caribou on Saturday, December 18th, coming home with a 64-39 win

Hermon led 12-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks extended their lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Caribou 21-11 to make it 51-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maddie Lebel led all scorers with 24 points for Hermon. Elizabeth Wyman had 15 points. The Hawks were 11-19 from the free throw line. Hermon had 5 3-pointers on the day. Maddie Lebel tossed in 3 3's and Sydney Gallop had the other 2 3-pointers for Hermon.

Caribou was led by Selena Savage with 11 points. Madelyn Deprey finished with 9 points. The Vikings were 2-9 from the free throw line. They did sink 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Ashlyn Bouchard and Selena Savage each had 2 3-pointers and Abby Leahy, Mia Theriault and Madelyn Deprey each had 1 3-pointer for Caribou.

Hermon is now 4-0. The Hawks will play at Bucksport on Wednesday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Caribou is 0-3. They will play host to MDI on Wednesday, December 22nd at 2:30. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable WDEA APP, and on any Alexa enabled device.

To vote for a player for the High School Athlete of the Week click HERE

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Hawks Girls 12 18 21 13 64 Caribou Vikings Girls 7 12 11 9 39

Box Score

Hermon

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 2 Faith Coombs 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 Allie Cameron 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 2 4 Brooke Gallop 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 Rachel Wickett 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Izzy Byram 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Maddie Lebel 1 24 9 6 3 3 4 0 12 Sydney Gallop 1 6 2 0 2 0 0 1 13 Charlotte Caron 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 Ashley Cote 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Veronica Chichetto 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Megan Tracy 1 9 3 3 0 3 6 1 32 Elizabeth Wyman 1 15 5 5 0 5 9 0 34 Bella Bowden 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 64 24 19 5 11 19 7

Caribou