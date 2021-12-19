Hermon Girls Defeat Caribou 64-39 Saturday [STATS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team took the long bus ride up to Caribou on Saturday, December 18th, coming home with a 64-39 win

Hermon led 12-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks extended their lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Caribou 21-11 to make it 51-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maddie Lebel led all scorers with 24 points for Hermon. Elizabeth Wyman had 15 points. The Hawks were 11-19 from the free throw line. Hermon had 5 3-pointers on the day. Maddie Lebel tossed in 3 3's and Sydney Gallop had the other 2 3-pointers for Hermon.

Caribou was led by Selena Savage with 11 points. Madelyn Deprey finished with 9 points. The Vikings were 2-9 from the free throw line. They did sink 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Ashlyn Bouchard and Selena Savage each had 2 3-pointers and Abby Leahy, Mia Theriault and Madelyn Deprey each had 1 3-pointer for Caribou.

Hermon is now 4-0. The Hawks will play at Bucksport on Wednesday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Caribou is 0-3. They will play host to MDI on Wednesday, December 22nd at 2:30. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable WDEA APP,  and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1234T
Hermon Hawks Girls1218211364
Caribou Vikings Girls71211939

Box Score

Hermon

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Faith Coombs12110002
3Allie Cameron14220002
4Brooke Gallop12110000
5Rachel Wickett10000000
10Izzy Byram10000000
11Maddie Lebel124963340
12Sydney Gallop16202001
13Charlotte Caron12110001
14Ashley Cote10000000
15Veronica Chichetto10000000
23Megan Tracy19330361
32Elizabeth Wyman115550590
34Bella Bowden10000000
TOTALS1642419511197

Caribou

NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
Selena Savage111422141
Brianna Levesque10000000
Mia Theriault13101020
Ainsley Caron10000005
Gabrielle Sutherland10000005
Ashlyn Bouchard18312000
Abby Haney12110000
Madelyn Deprey18321123
Amelia Godin10000000
Elizabeth Wing10000000
Emma Butler10000000
Abby Leahy17321010
Joslyn Griffeth10000000
TOTALS13915872914
