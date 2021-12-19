Hermon Girls Defeat Caribou 64-39 Saturday [STATS]
The Hermon Girls Basketball Team took the long bus ride up to Caribou on Saturday, December 18th, coming home with a 64-39 win
Hermon led 12-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks extended their lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Caribou 21-11 to make it 51-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Maddie Lebel led all scorers with 24 points for Hermon. Elizabeth Wyman had 15 points. The Hawks were 11-19 from the free throw line. Hermon had 5 3-pointers on the day. Maddie Lebel tossed in 3 3's and Sydney Gallop had the other 2 3-pointers for Hermon.
Caribou was led by Selena Savage with 11 points. Madelyn Deprey finished with 9 points. The Vikings were 2-9 from the free throw line. They did sink 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Ashlyn Bouchard and Selena Savage each had 2 3-pointers and Abby Leahy, Mia Theriault and Madelyn Deprey each had 1 3-pointer for Caribou.
Hermon is now 4-0. The Hawks will play at Bucksport on Wednesday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.
Caribou is 0-3. They will play host to MDI on Wednesday, December 22nd at 2:30. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable WDEA APP, and on any Alexa enabled device.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hermon Hawks Girls
|12
|18
|21
|13
|64
|Caribou Vikings Girls
|7
|12
|11
|9
|39
Box Score
Hermon
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Faith Coombs
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Allie Cameron
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|1
|24
|9
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Ashley Cote
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Megan Tracy
|1
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|6
|1
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|1
|15
|5
|5
|0
|5
|9
|0
|34
|Bella Bowden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|64
|24
|19
|5
|11
|19
|7
Caribou
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|Selena Savage
|1
|11
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Brianna Levesque
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mia Theriault
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Ainsley Caron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Gabrielle Sutherland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ashlyn Bouchard
|1
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Haney
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Deprey
|1
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Amelia Godin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elizabeth Wing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Butler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Leahy
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Joslyn Griffeth
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|39
|15
|8
|7
|2
|9
|14