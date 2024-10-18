Hermon’s Payton Guerrettee Voted Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Hermon High School's Payton Guerrette who was voted the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week in voting that took place October 14th-17th.

She now joins Seth Bowden from Nokomis Football, the Week 5 Winner, Jackson Faulkingham from the Belfast Football Team, the Week 4 Winner, Reed Pambianco from the GSA Boy's Soccer Team, the Week 3 Winner, Nathan Baker from the Old Town High School Golf Team, the Week 2 Winner and Kal Laslie from the Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team who was the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week.

This week's nominees included

Wyatt Allen from the Hampden Academy Golf Team who came in 2nd in the KVAC Golf Tournament as a freshman.

Rosie Ellis from the MDI Girl's Soccer Team who had 2 goals for the Trojans to help lead them to their 1st win in 2 years.

Isaiah Ervin from the Houlton Football Team rushed for 403 yards on 30 carries and scored 6 touchdowns. He also was 8-10 passing for 129 yards and 1 touchdown. Defensively had had 15 tackles and 1 interception.

Payton Guerrette from the Hermon Girl's Soccer Team who had a second half goal in their win over John Bapst.

Addison Hawthorne from the Nokomis Field Hockey Team who had 3 goals and an assist in the Warrior's win over Hermon

Jade Haylock from Leavitt Golf Team who won her 4th consecutive Girl's Class B Individual Championship

Aiden Kochendoerfer from the Hampden Academy Football Team who had 7 carries for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns and 3 receptions for 36 yards and 1 touchdown.

Ayden Mulcahy from the Skowhegan Football Team had 25 carries for 125 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Kenlie Nadeau from Gray-New Gloucester's Field Hockey Team who had a pair of hat tricks (3 goals) for the Patriots.

Ripley Strout from Ellsworth Football who had 15 carries for 381 yards and 6 touchdowns and 5 tackles in their win against Dexter

Carter Wiggin from Hermon Boy's Soccer Team who had 7 goals in the Hawk's win over Old Town

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 7 for the week October 14th- October 19th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 20th, with voting taking place October 21st-24th with the winner of Week 7 being announced on October 25th.

