Voting is now open for the 92.9 The Ticket-Hammond Lumber High School Athlete of the Week

This week's winner will join Skowhegan Field Hockey's Kaitlyn Dufour, the Week 2 Winner and Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week, Callen Pooler from the Bangor Girls Soccer Team. as the 92.9 The Ticket-Hammond Lumber High School Athletes of the Week

This week's nominees include

Rebecca Balmas - Hermon Girls Soccer who had a shutout in goal.

who had a shutout in goal. Samuel Bergmark - Bangor Boys Cross Country who won the PVC/KVAC Crossover Meet on September 19th

who won the PVC/KVAC Crossover Meet on September 19th Ethan Closson - Old Town Football who scored 4 touchdowns against Mt. Ararat, with 2 passing TD's, 1 rush TD and a kickoff return for a TD

who scored 4 touchdowns against Mt. Ararat, with 2 passing TD's, 1 rush TD and a kickoff return for a TD Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy Girls Cross Country who won the PVC/KVAC Crossover Meet on September 19th

who won the PVC/KVAC Crossover Meet on September 19th Abbe Flagg - Brewer Field Hockey who had 2 goals and an assist in the win over Bangor.

who had 2 goals and an assist in the win over Bangor. Natalee Freman - Brewer Golf who was the Medalist with the low round in the PVC Girls Golf Jamboree

who was the Medalist with the low round in the PVC Girls Golf Jamboree Jacoby Harvey - Bangor Golf who was the medalist with low rounds against Hermon and MDI in 2 separate golf matches

who was the medalist with low rounds against Hermon and MDI in 2 separate golf matches Riley Souzer - Lawence Girls Soccer has made 99 saves in goal for the Bulldogs in 5 games and scored Lawrence's only goal this season against MCI

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You can nominate someone for the Week 4 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.