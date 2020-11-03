The fall sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the field.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote below once per day until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Addi Laslie, Ellsworth High School

The junior had two assists and a direct kick goal against GSA this weekend bringing Ellsworth to a 5-1 win in varsity soccer.

Gavin Carr, Brewer High School

Carr, a senior, scored 3 goals in first half 7-1 win against Hermon (10/29.) He had 1 goal 2 assists in a come from behind 4-2 win over Ellsworth the night before (10/28) and scored the only goal Monday in a 1-0 win over Bangor.

Kenyon Pillsbury, Mt Abram High School

The senior scored 7 goals in two boys' varsity soccer games last week, with 3 goals vs Hall-Dale and 4 vs Buckfield to lead Mt Abram. He also tallied 2 assists.

If you'd like to nominate someone for athlete of the week, you can do so here.