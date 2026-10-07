Voting is now open for the Week 4- 92.9 The Ticket-Hammond Lumber High School Athlete of the Week for games played September 28th-October 3rd.

You can vote as often as you wish now through Thursday, October 8th at 11:59 p.m. with the winner announced on Friday, October 10th.

This week's winner will join Lawrence High School Girl's Soccer Player Riley Souzer who was voted the Week 3 Winner, Skowhegan Field Hockey's Kaitlyn Dufour, the Week 2 Winner and Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week, Callen Pooler from the Bangor Girls Soccer Team. as the 92.9 The Ticket-Hammond Lumber High School Athletes of the Week

This week's nominees include

Samuel Bergmark - Bangor High Boys Cross Country who finished 5th in the Festival of Champions race in Belfast

who finished 5th in the Festival of Champions race in Belfast Ava Bolden - Westbrook Girls Soccer who scored 5 goals and 2 assists against Biddeford

who scored 5 goals and 2 assists against Biddeford Addison Elliott- Hampden Academy Girls Cross Country who finished 6th in the Festival of Champions race in Belfast

who finished 6th in the Festival of Champions race in Belfast Bodhi Langlais - Dexter High School Football who passed for 93 yards and ran for 27 yards scoring 3 touchdowns for the Tigers

who passed for 93 yards and ran for 27 yards scoring 3 touchdowns for the Tigers Maddox Smith - Bangor Boys Soccer who had 31 saves in the Rams' loss to Brunswick

who had 31 saves in the Rams' loss to Brunswick Sarah Snowdeal - Brewer Volleybal l who surpassed the 500 career dig mark

l who surpassed the 500 career dig mark Naia Studley - John Bapst Girls Soccer who had 2 goals in the Crusader's 1st win over Hermon in 7 years and who had 3 goals in the win over MDI.

who had 2 goals in the Crusader's 1st win over Hermon in 7 years and who had 3 goals in the win over MDI. Phoebe Yerxa - Old Town Field Hockey who scored 3 goals and had 2 assists in the Coyotes 2 wins

Please vote below. Voting will remain open through Thursday, October 8th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Week 6 92.9 The Ticket- Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th thru Thursday October 15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th