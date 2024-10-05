High School Field Hockey Scores – October 4

High School Field Hockey Scores &#8211; October 4

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 4th.

  • Belfast 7 Messalonskee 0
  • Cheverus 1 Gorham 0
  • Falmouth 4 Kennebunk 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 1 MCI 0
  • Gray-New Gloucester 2 Oak Hill 0
  • Leavitt 7 Cape Elizabeth 0
  • Morse 9 Mount View 1
  • Yarmouth 2 Brunswick 1

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for  Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.

