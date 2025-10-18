Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday October 18

Here are the High School Football Scores for games played on Saturday, October 18th, concluding Week 7 of the Regular Season.

Boothbay 48 Valley 38

Dexer 50 Houlton 8

John Bapst 29 Oak Hill 28

Old Orchard Beach 50 Traip Academy 12

Poland 35 Freeport 14

Portland 45 Lewiston 0

Sacopee valley 51 Mount View 0

Spruce Mountain 28 Stearns 24

Telstar 36 Bucksport 14

Thornton Academy 56 Sanford 13

Westbrook 27 Cheverus 21

Yarmouith 70 Waterville 26

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 7 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 19th, for games/matches played October 13th-October 18th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 20th and go thru Thursday, October 23rd.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 24th...

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.