High School Football Scores – October 11

Here are the High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday night, October 11th.

Bonny Eagle 70 Scarborough 14

Boothbay 36 Traip Academy 14

Cape Elizabeth 21 Leavitt 14

Deering 35 Westbrook 13

Dirigo 10 Maranacook 0

Dover 20 Sanford 13

Falmouth 30 Gardiner 7

Foxcroft Academy 20 Nokomis 14

Freeport 2 Lisbon 0

Hampden Academy 31 Oceanside 18

Hermon 42 Brewer 0

Houlton 54 Orono 36

Kennebunk 42 Cheverus 10

Lake Region 54 Camden Hills 26

Lawrence 62 Mt. Blue 28

MCI 28 Mattanawcook Academy 22

Marshwood 52 Gorham 24

Massabesic 38 Biddeford 0

Medomak Valley 38 Cony 14

Mount Ararat 36 MDI 24

Noble 31 Lewiston 7

Old Orchard Beach 52 Sacopee Valley 0

Poland 48 Madison 25

Portland 35 Bangor 7

Skowhegan 26 Messalonskee 20

Spruce Mountain 54 Telstar 6

Stearns 52 Washington Academy 16

Thornton Academy 35 South Portland 7

Windham 20 Edward Little 14

Yarmouth 46 Waterville 26

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 6 for the week October 7th- October 12th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 13th, with voting taking place October 14th-17th with the winner of Week 6 being announced on October 18th.

