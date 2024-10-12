High School Football Scores – October 11
Here are the High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday night, October 11th.
- Bonny Eagle 70 Scarborough 14
- Boothbay 36 Traip Academy 14
- Cape Elizabeth 21 Leavitt 14
- Deering 35 Westbrook 13
- Dirigo 10 Maranacook 0
- Dover 20 Sanford 13
- Falmouth 30 Gardiner 7
- Foxcroft Academy 20 Nokomis 14
- Freeport 2 Lisbon 0
- Hampden Academy 31 Oceanside 18
- Hermon 42 Brewer 0
- Houlton 54 Orono 36
- Kennebunk 42 Cheverus 10
- Lake Region 54 Camden Hills 26
- Lawrence 62 Mt. Blue 28
- MCI 28 Mattanawcook Academy 22
- Marshwood 52 Gorham 24
- Massabesic 38 Biddeford 0
- Medomak Valley 38 Cony 14
- Mount Ararat 36 MDI 24
- Noble 31 Lewiston 7
- Old Orchard Beach 52 Sacopee Valley 0
- Poland 48 Madison 25
- Portland 35 Bangor 7
- Skowhegan 26 Messalonskee 20
- Spruce Mountain 54 Telstar 6
- Stearns 52 Washington Academy 16
- Thornton Academy 35 South Portland 7
- Windham 20 Edward Little 14
- Yarmouth 46 Waterville 26
