In a game broadcast on Ticket TV the Brewer Witches beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 1-0 at Coffin Field on Friday, May 29th.

The lone run of the game came in the bottom of the 3rd inning, when Emma Jameson lofted a ball over the left field fence for a solo home run. The home run tied Jameson for 1st all-time in Brewer softball history with 10 home runs.

Sara Young outdueled Cat Facchini in the circle. Young held the Broncos to 5 hits and struck out 7, and didn't walk a batter. Facchini allowed just 3 hits, striking out 6 and walking 1 for the Broncos.

Jameson finished 2-3 for Brewer, hitting a double in addition to her home run. Audrey Loupin had a single

Khloe Hellum had a double for Hampden Academy. Aubrey Shaw, Facchini, Lolah Cowing and Piper Parker each singled.

The Witches are now 8-7. They close out the regular season on Monday, June 1st at 7 p.m. at Bangor.

Hampden Academy is 9-6. They close out the regular season at home when they host the Hermon Hawks on Tuesday, June 2nd at 7 p.m.

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