High School Soccer Scores – October 10

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 10th.

Girl's Scores

Bangor 5 Skowhegan 0

Brunswick 3 Oxford Hills 0

Bucksport 6 MDI 2

Central 2 Bangor Christian 1

Cheverus 4 Bonny Eagle 1

Deering 1 Portland 0

Gardiner 4 MCI 2

GSA 8 Penobscot Christian 0

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Poland 2

Kennebunk 1 Westbrook 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Erskine Academy 2

North Yarmouth Academy 6 Morse 0

Sanford 4 Biddeford 0

Scarborough 2 Windham 1

Sumner 12 Narraguagus 0

Thornton Academy 3 Noble 2

Washburn 3 Southern Aroostook 2

Waynflete 2 Fryeburg Academy 1

Winslow 7 Mount View 2

Boy's Scores

Bangor 4 Skowhegan 0

Bangor Christian 5 Penquis 1

Brunswick 3 Oxford Hills 0

Calais 4 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Camden Hills 3 Edward Little 2

Central 3 Katahdin 0

Dexter 4 Southern Aroostook 3

Fort Kent 7 Hodgdon 1

Gardiner 8 MCI 0

Lincoln Academy 4 Erskine Academy 0

Messalonskee 3 Mt. Blue 2

Morse 1 North Yarmouth Academy 0

MDI 4 Old Town 0

Mount View 4 Winslow 1

Oceanside 6 Cony 2

Telstar 4 Pine Tree Academy 0

Van Buren 2 East Grand 0

Woodland 3 Jonesport Beals 1

Yarmouth 5 Mount Ararat 0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 6 for the week October 7th- October 12th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 13th, with voting taking place October 14th-17th with the winner of Week 6 being announced on October 18th.

Get our free mobile app