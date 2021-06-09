Hitting All Of The Boston Sports Topics

Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub joined the show and we hit on the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox

We touched on the status of the B's and Isles series and what he expects to happen in game 6.

We found out about a new name connected to the Celtics coaching search.

Alex told us what we can expect to learn from the Patriots OTA's.

And the Red Sox are battling for first place in the AL East as we hit the hottest days of the year and Chris Sale could be returning next month.

All of those topics and more were brought up in our conversation and you can listen to it again here.