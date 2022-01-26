Southern Aroostook Handles Central Aroostook in Mars Hill; Recap

The Panther Palace Welcomes the Warriors

The Southern Aroostook Warriors were in Mars Hill on Tuesday taking on the Central Aroostook Panthers in boys’ high school basketball. Southern Aroostook came into the game with a 10-1 record and #2 in Class D North. Central Aroostook put a 5-6 record on the line while sitting #17 in Class C North.

Southern Aroostook defeated Central Aroostook on January 3 by a score of 66-33.

1st Quarter

Southern Aroostook's balanced scoring led the Warriors to a 13-5 lead after one quarter of play. Both Hunter Burpee and Drake Weston scored 4 points for SA, with Dylan Burpee making a three-point field goal for his 3 points. Graham Siltz made a field goal for his two points. Lucas Haines made a three-point field goal and John Coffin made two free-throws for the Panthers 5 points.

2nd Quarter

The two Burpee's took over offensively for the Warriors in the second quarter. Hunter Burpee scored 10 points and Dylan Burpee scored 9 points. Trafton Russell hit a three-point shot and Siltz added a free-throw. Haines and Frankie Kearney scored 2 points each, and Coffin added a free throw. Southern Aroostook went into halftime with a 36-10 lead.

3rd Quarter

Hunter Burpee hit (2) three-point shots on his way to 10 points in the quarter for the Warriors. Dylan Burpee scored 8 points, with Weston scoring 2 points, and Siltz had 1 point. Lucas Haines’ three-point field goal were the only 3 points of the quarter for the Panthers. Southern Aroostook held a 57-13 lead after three quarters of play.

4th Quarter

Southern Aroostook easily closed out Central Aroostook in the fourth quarter led by Weston's 5 points. Siltz scored 4 points, AJ Chambers made a three-point field goal, Ethan Collier scored 2 points, and Buddy Porter added a free-throw for the Warriors. John Coffin and Frankie Kearney each scored 8 points for the Panthers, with Haines adding 5 points, and Chase Hentosh scoring 2 points. Souther Aroostook won the game by a final score of 72-36.

Up Next

Southern Aroostook (11-1) have a game scheduled with the Fort Fairfield Tigers on Friday. Central Aroostook (5-7) will travel to Madawaska on Friday to take on the Owls.

