Houlton Holds Off Caribou 57-46; Full Recap, Scoring & Pictures

Alumni Gymnasium in Houlton was the site for the Class B North girls' matchup between the hometown Shires and the Caribou Vikings.

Remember back on opening night?

The two teams played on opening night in December, with Houlton winning the first game 46-36. Houlton came into Tuesday's game with a 3-3 record and #11 with many heal-points remaining on the schedule. Caribou came in sitting in the #8 spot in Class B North, and a 5-5 record.

1st Quarter

Both teams used a balanced attack in a back-and-forth opening quarter. Emma Swallow led the Houlton attack scoring 8 points with Mia Henderson adding 5 points of her own. Breanne Barton and Olivia Henderson each scored 3 points for the Shires. Abby Leahy led the Caribou offense, with 5 points in the first quarter. Ainsley Caron nailed a deep three-point field goal, with Gabbie Sutherland and Madelynn Deprey scoring 2 points apiece. Houlton held at 19-12 lead at the end of the first.

2nd Quarter

Mia Henderson showed her offensive prowess in the second quarter, leading Houlton with 6 points. Swallow added 2 points and Drew Warman made one free-throw. Caribou got one more three-point field goal from Caron with Deprey and Leahy each scoring 2 points. Houlton took a 28-19 lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Breanne Barton led the third quarter attack for Houlton, scoring 7 points. Emma Swallow knocked down a three-point field goal. Abby Leahy scored 4 points for the Vikings, with Deprey scoring 3 points. Ainsley Caron and Ashlyn Bouchard each scored 2 points, and Gabbie Sutherland added a free-throw. After three quarters of play Houlton held a 41-31 lead.

4th Quarter

Olivia Henderson hit (2) three-point shots in the quarter and led the Shires with 6 points. Abby Callnan, Gabby Gentle, Drew Warman, Emma Swallow, and Breanne Barton each scored 2 points for Houlton. Leahy scored 6 points for Caribou, with 4 points from Deprey, and a three-point field goal from Amelia Godin. Houlton defeated Caribou by a score of 57-46.

Houlton was led in scoring by Emma Swallow's 16 points, with Mia Henderson finishing with 13, and Barton put in 12 points. The Shires got 9 points from Olivia Henderson, in the win. Caribou was led by Abby Leahy's 17 points, Deprey's 9 points, and Ainsley Caron's 8 points.

Up Next

Houlton (4-3) will play Washington Academy on January 19. Caribou (5-6) will turn their eyes to a game with MDI. The next game on 101.9 The Rock will be on Thursday January 27 at 4:00 p.m. with double-header action between Presque Isle girls and boys and the MDI girls and boys' teams.