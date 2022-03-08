Houlton and Brewer Girl’s Basketball Coaches Step Down

Two longtime Girl's Basketball coaches have stepped down in Houlton and in Brewer.

In Houlton Coach Shawn Graham has retired as the Girl's Varsity Coach, after 18 years as head coach. He leaves with a record of 254-98 and 4 Northern Maine Championships. He won a Class C and a Class B Gold Ball.

In Brewer, Chris Horr has announced that he will not seek reappointment as Varsity Girl's Basketball Coach. Horr has been the Brewer Coach for the past 8 seasons. He took the Witches to 3 the playoffs 3 times. In 2018, Coach Horr led the girls to an 11-8 regular season record, earning the 5th seed in that tournament thus ending a 20-year postseason drought. While Head Coach the Witches won 2 Class "A" Northern Maine Principals Association (MPA) Sportsmanship banners, in 2015 and 2020 respectively.