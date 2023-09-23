Houlton’s Dalayna Mincey Wins JV Girl’s Race at Old Town – Presque Isle Finishes 1st in Team Score

Houlton's Dalayna Mincey won the JV Girls' Cross Country Race at Old Town High School on Saturday, September 23rd, with the Presque Isle Wildcats finishing 1st in the Team Scores.

Dalayna Mincey Photo Chris Popper Dalayna Mincey Photo Chris Popper loading...

Team Scores

Presque Isle 23 John Bapst 38

Here are the individual times.

Event 1 Girls 5k Run CC JV 1 Dalayna Mincey 9 Houlton/GHCA 25:33.31 2 Aenor Adam 11 Orono High School 26:34.74 3 Willa Bond 10 Mt. Desert I 27:26.31 4 Lillian Norwood 9 Mt. Desert I 27:31.54 5 Maddison Lewis 9 Bangor Christian 27:37.19 6 Madelyn Black 9 George Steve 27:49.82 7 Isabelle Byer 10 Mt. Desert I 27:57.29 8 Daniela Arroyo Seigfred 11 Orono High School 28:28.39 9 Makenna Walsh 9 Presque Isle 28:55.18 1 10 Emily Xu 10 John Bapst M 29:04.07 2 11 Sarah Hartford 11 John Bapst M 29:23.00 3 12 Makensie Kinney 10 Presque Isle 29:34.75 4 13 Violette Hermans 10 George Steve 30:27.04 14 Quen Pham 10 Foxcroft Academy 30:48.61 15 Whitney Hatch 9 Deer Isle St 30:58.42 16 Dalia Rivera 12 Central High School 31:04.68 17 Dalylah Mincey 9 Houlton/GHCA 31:04.98 18 Cathleen Chen 11 Presque Isle 32:13.22 5 19 Elizabeth Robbins 9 Caribou High School 32:28.25 20 Kailynn Huntington 9 Presque Isle 32:29.95 6 21 Danlen Espenscheid 12 Houlton/GHCA 32:41.02 22 Ellie Blackstone 9 Presque Isle 32:47.20 7 23 Bailey Davenport 11 Presque Isle 32:58.32 8 24 Annie Tuck 9 Bangor Christian 33:17.32 25 Brynna Fox 10 Presque Isle 33:32.25 9 26 Lexus Botting 9 Caribou High School 33:41.43 27 Olivia Goodine 11 Presque Isle 34:00.16 28 Trinity Allen 10 Bucksport Hi 34:28.16 29 Melonie Lapointe 10 Caribou High School 35:24.73 30 Taylort Pahlavan 12 Foxcroft Academy 36:23.03 31 Hannah Jamison 9 John Bapst M 37:24.76 10 32 Jayden Nordberg 9 John Bapst M 39:51.60 11 33 Chloe Willigar 12 Schenck High School 40:54.14 34 Anneka Fenwick-Gautschi 9 John Bapst M 40:58.06 12 -- Aj Mierzwa 9 Caribou High School DNF

