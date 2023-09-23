Houlton’s Dalayna Mincey Wins JV Girl’s Race at Old Town – Presque Isle Finishes 1st in Team Score

Houlton&#8217;s Dalayna Mincey Wins JV Girl&#8217;s Race at Old Town &#8211; Presque Isle Finishes 1st in Team Score

Old Town JV Cross Country Race September 23, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

Houlton's Dalayna Mincey won the JV Girls' Cross Country Race at Old Town High School on Saturday, September 23rd, with the Presque Isle Wildcats finishing 1st in the Team Scores.

Dalayna Mincey Photo Chris Popper
Team Scores

  1. Presque Isle 23
  2. John Bapst 38

Here are the individual times.

  Event 1  Girls 5k Run CC JV 

  1 Dalayna Mincey             9 Houlton/GHCA          25:33.31
  2 Aenor Adam                11 Orono High School     26:34.74
  3 Willa Bond                10 Mt. Desert I          27:26.31
  4 Lillian Norwood            9 Mt. Desert I          27:31.54
  5 Maddison Lewis             9 Bangor Christian      27:37.19
  6 Madelyn Black              9 George Steve          27:49.82
  7 Isabelle Byer             10 Mt. Desert I          27:57.29
  8 Daniela Arroyo Seigfred   11 Orono High School     28:28.39
  9 Makenna Walsh              9 Presque Isle          28:55.18    1
 10 Emily Xu                  10 John Bapst M          29:04.07    2
 11 Sarah Hartford            11 John Bapst M          29:23.00    3
 12 Makensie Kinney           10 Presque Isle          29:34.75    4
 13 Violette Hermans          10 George Steve          30:27.04
 14 Quen Pham                 10 Foxcroft Academy      30:48.61
 15 Whitney Hatch              9 Deer Isle St          30:58.42
 16 Dalia Rivera              12 Central High School   31:04.68
 17 Dalylah Mincey             9 Houlton/GHCA          31:04.98
 18 Cathleen Chen             11 Presque Isle          32:13.22    5
 19 Elizabeth Robbins          9 Caribou High School   32:28.25
 20 Kailynn Huntington         9 Presque Isle          32:29.95    6
 21 Danlen Espenscheid        12 Houlton/GHCA          32:41.02
 22 Ellie Blackstone           9 Presque Isle          32:47.20    7
 23 Bailey Davenport          11 Presque Isle          32:58.32    8
 24 Annie Tuck                 9 Bangor Christian      33:17.32
 25 Brynna Fox                10 Presque Isle          33:32.25    9
 26 Lexus Botting              9 Caribou High School   33:41.43
 27 Olivia Goodine            11 Presque Isle          34:00.16
 28 Trinity Allen             10 Bucksport Hi          34:28.16
 29 Melonie Lapointe          10 Caribou High School   35:24.73
 30 Taylort Pahlavan          12 Foxcroft Academy      36:23.03
 31 Hannah Jamison             9 John Bapst M          37:24.76   10
 32 Jayden Nordberg            9 John Bapst M          39:51.60   11
 33 Chloe Willigar            12 Schenck High School   40:54.14
 34 Anneka Fenwick-Gautschi    9 John Bapst M          40:58.06   12
 -- Aj Mierzwa                 9 Caribou High School        DNF
