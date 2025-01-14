Houlton’s Isaiah Ervin Named Big East Boy’s Player of the Week
Congratulations to Houlton High School's Isaiah Ervin who was named the Big East Boy's Player of the Week by the Big East Coaches.
Ervin played in 3 games and scored 70 points, while ripping down 40 rebounds and dishing out 16 assists. He also had 8 steals in the 3 games.
The following players were named to the Big East Honor Roll
- Tristan Robbins - Caribou, 2 games, 41 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists
- Kaymen Sargent - Caribou, 2 games, 27 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists
- Owen Corrigan - Caribou, 2 games, 23 points, 7 assists, 8 rebounds
- Hollis Grindal - Ellsworth, 2 games, 25 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
- Kyle Kenny - Ellsworth, 2 games, 36 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
- Shane Birungi - Foxcroft Academy, 1 game, 17 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals
- Isak Robichaud - John Bapst, 2 games, 43 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
- James Witham - MDI, 1 game, 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals
- Bergen Soderberg - Orono, 2 games, 39 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists
- Clay Crosman - Washington Academy, 2 games, 51 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals
Get our free mobile app
15 L.L. Bean Items Decades Old and Still Used
Gallery Credit: Lori Voornas