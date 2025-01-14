Houlton’s Isaiah Ervin Named Big East Boy’s Player of the Week

Congratulations to Houlton High School's Isaiah Ervin who was named the Big East Boy's Player of the Week by the Big East Coaches.

Ervin played in 3 games and scored 70 points, while ripping down 40 rebounds and dishing out 16 assists. He also had 8 steals in the 3 games.

The following players were named to the Big East Honor Roll

Tristan Robbins - Caribou, 2 games, 41 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists

Kaymen Sargent - Caribou, 2 games, 27 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

Owen Corrigan - Caribou, 2 games, 23 points, 7 assists, 8 rebounds

Hollis Grindal - Ellsworth, 2 games, 25 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Kyle Kenny - Ellsworth, 2 games, 36 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Shane Birungi - Foxcroft Academy, 1 game, 17 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals

Isak Robichaud - John Bapst, 2 games, 43 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

James Witham - MDI, 1 game, 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals

Bergen Soderberg - Orono, 2 games, 39 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

Clay Crosman - Washington Academy, 2 games, 51 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals

