HS Soccer & Field Hockey Playoffs Schedules

Getty Images

Here are the current results and schedules for the high school soccer (boys & girls) and field hockey postseasons

To find the full brackets from the Maine Principals Association check this link, and then choose the specific sport and class you are looking for.

    FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Class A

    Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Hampden 0 at #8 Camden Hills 1
G2- #12 Edward Little 0 at #5 Messalonskee 2
G3- #11 Brewer 3 at #6 Brunswick 2
G4- #10 Bangor 0 at #7 Mt. Blue 5

    Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #8 Camden Hills at #1 Skowhegan- 10/27 7 PM played at Thomas College
G6- #5 Messalonskee 2 at #4 Lewiston 1
G7- #11 Brewer at #3 Oxford Hills- 10/27 3:30 PM
G8- #7 Mt. Blue at #2 Mt. Ararat- 10/27 5:30 PM

    Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G9- G5 winner VS Messalonskee
G10- G7 winner VS G8 winner

    Regional Final

(Wed 11/3)
G9 winner vs. G10 winner

    State championship

(Sat 11/6)
North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

    Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Hermon 1 at #8 Gardiner 4
G2- #11 Waterville 0 at #6 Winslow 1
G3- #10 Oceanside 0 at #7 John Bapst 1

    Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G4- #8 Gardiner at #1 Lawrence- 10/27 7:30 PM played at Messalonskee HS in Oakland
G5- #5 Cony 2 at #4 Nokomis 1
G6- #6 Winslow at #3 Belfast- 10/27 3 PM
G7- #7 John Bapst at #2 Old Town- 10/27 4 PM

    Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G8- #5 Cony VS G4 winner
G9- G6 winner VS G7 winner

    Regional final

(Wed 11/3)
G8 winner vs. G9 winner

    State championship

(Sat 11/3)
North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

    Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Dexter 1 at #8 Spruce Mountain 2
G2- #12 Mattanawcook 0 at #5 Mountain Valley 7
G3- #11 Central 0 at #6 PCHS 5
G4- #10 Mount View 2 at #7 Stearns 1

    Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #8 Spruce Mountain 0 at #1 MCI 6
G6- #5 Mountain Valley 2 at #4 Orono 1 Final in Penalty Corners
G7- #6 PCHS at #3 Dirigo- 10/27 3 PM
G8- #10 Mt. View at #2 Foxcroft- 10/27 3 PM

    Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Mountain Valley at #1 MCI
G10- G7 winner VS G8 winner

    Regional final

(Wed 11/3)
G9 winner vs. G10 winner

    State championship

(Sat 11/3)
North Champion vs. South Champion

===========================================================================================

    Girls Soccer Playoffs

Class A

    Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Oxford Hills 3 at #8 Brewer 2
G2- #12 Lewiston 0 at #5 Messalonskee 3
G3- #11 Skowhegan 0 at #6 Mt. Blue 2
G4- #10 Edward Little 0 at #7 Hamdpen 2

    Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #9 Oxford Hills 1 at #1 Bangor 4
G6- #5 Messalonskee at #4 Mt. Ararat- 10/27 7:30 PM
G7- #6 Mt. Blue at #3 Brunswick- 10/27 6 PM
G8- #7 Hampden 0 at #2 Camden Hills 5

    Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G9- G6 at #1 Bangor
G10- G7 winner at #2 Camden Hills

    Regional final

(Wed 11/3 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland 4pm)
G9 winner vs. G10 winner

    State championship

(Sat 11/6 Massabesic HS in Waterboro 4pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

    Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Cony 1 at #8 Nokomis 2
G2- #13 Caribou 2 at #4 Winslow 0
G3- #12 Oceanside 1 at #5 Waterville 0
G4- #14 Presque Isle 1 at #3 Ellsworth 5
G5 – #11 Foxcroft 0 at #6 John Bapst 1
G6- #15 Lawrence 0 at #2 Old Town 2
G7- #10 MDI 3 at #7 Belfast 0

    Quarterfinals

(10/27 or 10/28)

G8- #8 Nokomis at #1 Hermon- 10/27 4 PM played at Hampden Academy
G9- #13 Caribou at #12 Oceanside- 10/28 2:30 PM
G10- #6 John Bapst at #3 Ellsworth- 10/27 6:30 PM
G11- #10 MDI at #2 Old Town- 10/27 7 PM played at Cameron Stadium in Bangor

    Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G12- G8 winner VS G9 winner
G10- G10 winner VS G11 winner

    Regional final

(Wed 11/3 at Hampden Academy 4pm)
G9 winner vs. G10 winner

    State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 4pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

    Prelim Round

G1 -#16 Narraguagus 0 at #1 Bucksport 16
G2 – #9 Orono 5 at #8 Calais 4
G3- #13 Sumner 0 at #4 Central 16
G4- #12 George Stevens 1 at #5 Houlton 8
G5- #14 PCHS 0 at #3 MCI 5
G6 – #11 Mount View 1 at #6 Mattanawcook 5
G7- #15 Penquis 0 at #2 Fort Kent 7
G8- #10 Dexter 3 at #7 Washington Academy 1

    Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G9- #9 Orono at #1 Bucksport- 10/27 5 PM
G10- #5 Houlton at #4 Central- 10/27 3 PM
G11- #6 Mattanawcook at #3 MCI- 10/28 1:30 PM
G12- #10 Dexter at #2 Fort Kent – 10/27 3:30 PM

    Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G13- G9 winner VS G10 winner
G14- G11 winner VS G12 winner

    Regional final

(Tues 11/2 at Hampden Academy 4pm)
G15 - G13 winner vs. G14 winner

    State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle MS 4pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion

Class D

    Play-In Round

G1-#17 East Grand 1 at #16 Washburn 2
G2- #18 Lee 0 at #15 MSSM 2

    Prelim Round

G3- #16 Washburn 0 at #1 Wisdom 12
G4- #9 Woodland 2 at #8 Schenck 6
G5- #13 Katahdin 1 at #4 Madawaska 4
G6- #12 Bangor Christian 0 at #5 Fort Fairfield 1
G7- #14 Easton 0 at #3 Ashland 7
G8- #11 Central Aroostook 0 at #6 Southern Aroostook 3
G9- #15 MSSM 0 at #2 PVHS 6
G10- #10 Shead 2 at #7 Hodgdon 3

    Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G11- #8 Schenck at #1 Wisdom- 10/27 2 PM
G12- #5 Fort Fairfield at #4 Madawaska- 10/27 6 PM
G13- #6 Southern Aroostook at #3 Ashland- 10/27 4 PM
G14- #7 Hodgdon 0 at #2 PVHS 1 Final in Penalty Kicks

    Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)
G15 - Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
G16 - Game 13 winner vs. PVHS

    Regional final

(Tues 11/2 at Presque Isle MS 4pm)
G17 - G15 winner vs. G16 winner

    State championship

(Sat 11/6 - at Presque Isle MS 4pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion

===========================================================================================

    Boys Soccer Playoffs

Class A

    Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Skowhegan 1 at #8 Messalonskee 2
G2- #12 Mt. Blue 2 at #5 Brunswick 4
G3- #11 Oxford Hills 2 at #6 Edward Little 5
G4- #10 Hamdpen 0 at #7 Mt. Ararat 1

    Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G5 - #8 Messalonskee 0 at #1 Lewiston 7
G6 - #5 Brunswick 4 at #4 Bangor 0
G7 - #6 Edward Little at #3 Brewer- 10/27 6 PM
G8- #7 Mt. Ararat 0 at #2 Camden Hills 1

    Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Brunswick at #1 Lewiston
G10- G7 winner at #2 Camden Hills

    Regional final

(Wed 11/3 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland 6:30pm)
G17 - G9 winner vs. G10 winner

    State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 6:30pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

    Prelim Round

G1 – #9 MDI 3 at #8 Waterville 0
G2- #13 Lawrence 0 at #4 John Bapst 7
G3- #12 Old Town 1 at #5 Foxcroft 2
G4- #14 Hermon 1 at #3 Ellsworth 2
G5 – #11 Oceanside 0 at #6 Cony 2
G6- #15 Caribou 0 at #2 Winslow 10
G7- #10 Nokomis 1 at #7 Belfast 2

    Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G8- #9 MDI 0 at #1 Presque Isle 1
G9- #5 Foxcroft at #4 John Bapst 10/27 4:30pm
G10- #6 Cony 0 at #3 Ellsworth 1
G11- #7 Belfast at #2 Winslow- 10/27 8 PM

    Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G12- G9 winner at #1 Presque Isle
G13- #3 Ellsworth VS G11 winner

    Regional final

(Wed 11/3 at Hampden Academy 6:30pm)
G14 - G13 winner vs. G12 winner

    State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 6:30pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

    Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Washington Academy 12 at #8 Narraguagus 1
G2- #13 Calais 0 at #4 Bucksport 17
G3- #12 PCHS 0 at #5 Penquis 8
G4- #14 Houlton 0 at #3 Mount View 8
G5 – #11 MCI 0 at #6 Sumner 4
G6- #15 Mattanawcook 0 at #2 Fort Kent 7
G7- #10 Central 0 at #7 George Stevens 6

    Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G8- #9 Washington Academy 2 at #1 Orono 3
G9- #5 Penquis at #4 Bucksport- 10/28 6:30 PM played at Hampden Academy
G10- #6 Sumner at #3 Mount View- 10/26 8 PM played at Hampden Academy
G11- #7 George Stevens 0 at #2 Fort Kent 5

    Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G12- G9 winner at #1 Orono
G13- G10 winner at #2 Fort Kent

    Regional final

(Tues 11/2 at Hampden Academy 6:30pm)
G14 - G13 winner vs. G12 winner

    State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle HS 6:30pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion

Class D

    Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Machias 2 at #8 PVHS 1
G2- #11 Fort Fairfield 0 at #6 Easton 4
G3- #10 Woodland 0 at #7 Hodgdon 5
G4- #16 Washburn 1 at #1 Bangor Christian 3
G5- #12 Schenck/Stearns 2 at #5 Madawaska 7
G6- #13 Katahdin 1 at #4 Wisdom 8
G7- #15 MSSM 2 at #2 Lee 9
G8- #14 Central Aroostook 2 at #3 Van Buren 7

    Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G9 - #9 Machias at #1 Bangor Christian- 10/27 2 PM played at Cameron Stadium in Bangor
G10 - #5 Madawaska 1 at #4 Wisdom 2
G11 - #7 Hodgdon 0 at #2 Lee 6
G12 - #6 Easton at #3 Van Buren

    Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)
G13 - Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
G14 - Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

    Regional final

(Tues 11/2 at Presque Isle MS 6:30pm)
G15 - G14 winner vs. G13 winner

    State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle MS 6:30pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion

Categories: Articles, Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Soccer, High School Sports, Local News, Local Sports, Maine Sports, Schedules, Sports, Top Stories
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top