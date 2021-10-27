Here are the current results and schedules for the high school soccer (boys & girls) and field hockey postseasons

To find the full brackets from the Maine Principals Association check this link, and then choose the specific sport and class you are looking for.

FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Class A

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Hampden 0 at #8 Camden Hills 1

G2- #12 Edward Little 0 at #5 Messalonskee 2

G3- #11 Brewer 3 at #6 Brunswick 2

G4- #10 Bangor 0 at #7 Mt. Blue 5

Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #8 Camden Hills at #1 Skowhegan- 10/27 7 PM played at Thomas College

G6- #5 Messalonskee 2 at #4 Lewiston 1

G7- #11 Brewer at #3 Oxford Hills- 10/27 3:30 PM

G8- #7 Mt. Blue at #2 Mt. Ararat- 10/27 5:30 PM

Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G9- G5 winner VS Messalonskee

G10- G7 winner VS G8 winner

Regional Final

(Wed 11/3)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/6)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Hermon 1 at #8 Gardiner 4

G2- #11 Waterville 0 at #6 Winslow 1

G3- #10 Oceanside 0 at #7 John Bapst 1

Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G4- #8 Gardiner at #1 Lawrence- 10/27 7:30 PM played at Messalonskee HS in Oakland

G5- #5 Cony 2 at #4 Nokomis 1

G6- #6 Winslow at #3 Belfast- 10/27 3 PM

G7- #7 John Bapst at #2 Old Town- 10/27 4 PM

Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G8- #5 Cony VS G4 winner

G9- G6 winner VS G7 winner

Regional final

(Wed 11/3)

G8 winner vs. G9 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/3)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Dexter 1 at #8 Spruce Mountain 2

G2- #12 Mattanawcook 0 at #5 Mountain Valley 7

G3- #11 Central 0 at #6 PCHS 5

G4- #10 Mount View 2 at #7 Stearns 1

Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #8 Spruce Mountain 0 at #1 MCI 6

G6- #5 Mountain Valley 2 at #4 Orono 1 Final in Penalty Corners

G7- #6 PCHS at #3 Dirigo- 10/27 3 PM

G8- #10 Mt. View at #2 Foxcroft- 10/27 3 PM

Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Mountain Valley at #1 MCI

G10- G7 winner VS G8 winner

Regional final

(Wed 11/3)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/3)

North Champion vs. South Champion

===========================================================================================

Girls Soccer Playoffs

Class A

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Oxford Hills 3 at #8 Brewer 2

G2- #12 Lewiston 0 at #5 Messalonskee 3

G3- #11 Skowhegan 0 at #6 Mt. Blue 2

G4- #10 Edward Little 0 at #7 Hamdpen 2

Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #9 Oxford Hills 1 at #1 Bangor 4

G6- #5 Messalonskee at #4 Mt. Ararat- 10/27 7:30 PM

G7- #6 Mt. Blue at #3 Brunswick- 10/27 6 PM

G8- #7 Hampden 0 at #2 Camden Hills 5

Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G9- G6 at #1 Bangor

G10- G7 winner at #2 Camden Hills

Regional final

(Wed 11/3 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland 4pm)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/6 Massabesic HS in Waterboro 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Cony 1 at #8 Nokomis 2

G2- #13 Caribou 2 at #4 Winslow 0

G3- #12 Oceanside 1 at #5 Waterville 0

G4- #14 Presque Isle 1 at #3 Ellsworth 5

G5 – #11 Foxcroft 0 at #6 John Bapst 1

G6- #15 Lawrence 0 at #2 Old Town 2

G7- #10 MDI 3 at #7 Belfast 0

Quarterfinals

(10/27 or 10/28)

G8- #8 Nokomis at #1 Hermon- 10/27 4 PM played at Hampden Academy

G9- #13 Caribou at #12 Oceanside- 10/28 2:30 PM

G10- #6 John Bapst at #3 Ellsworth- 10/27 6:30 PM

G11- #10 MDI at #2 Old Town- 10/27 7 PM played at Cameron Stadium in Bangor

Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G12- G8 winner VS G9 winner

G10- G10 winner VS G11 winner

Regional final

(Wed 11/3 at Hampden Academy 4pm)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

Prelim Round

G1 -#16 Narraguagus 0 at #1 Bucksport 16

G2 – #9 Orono 5 at #8 Calais 4

G3- #13 Sumner 0 at #4 Central 16

G4- #12 George Stevens 1 at #5 Houlton 8

G5- #14 PCHS 0 at #3 MCI 5

G6 – #11 Mount View 1 at #6 Mattanawcook 5

G7- #15 Penquis 0 at #2 Fort Kent 7

G8- #10 Dexter 3 at #7 Washington Academy 1

Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G9- #9 Orono at #1 Bucksport- 10/27 5 PM

G10- #5 Houlton at #4 Central- 10/27 3 PM

G11- #6 Mattanawcook at #3 MCI- 10/28 1:30 PM

G12- #10 Dexter at #2 Fort Kent – 10/27 3:30 PM

Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G13- G9 winner VS G10 winner

G14- G11 winner VS G12 winner

Regional final

(Tues 11/2 at Hampden Academy 4pm)

G15 - G13 winner vs. G14 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle MS 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class D

Play-In Round

G1-#17 East Grand 1 at #16 Washburn 2

G2- #18 Lee 0 at #15 MSSM 2

Prelim Round

G3- #16 Washburn 0 at #1 Wisdom 12

G4- #9 Woodland 2 at #8 Schenck 6

G5- #13 Katahdin 1 at #4 Madawaska 4

G6- #12 Bangor Christian 0 at #5 Fort Fairfield 1

G7- #14 Easton 0 at #3 Ashland 7

G8- #11 Central Aroostook 0 at #6 Southern Aroostook 3

G9- #15 MSSM 0 at #2 PVHS 6

G10- #10 Shead 2 at #7 Hodgdon 3

Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G11- #8 Schenck at #1 Wisdom- 10/27 2 PM

G12- #5 Fort Fairfield at #4 Madawaska- 10/27 6 PM

G13- #6 Southern Aroostook at #3 Ashland- 10/27 4 PM

G14- #7 Hodgdon 0 at #2 PVHS 1 Final in Penalty Kicks

Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G15 - Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

G16 - Game 13 winner vs. PVHS

Regional final

(Tues 11/2 at Presque Isle MS 4pm)

G17 - G15 winner vs. G16 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/6 - at Presque Isle MS 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

===========================================================================================

Boys Soccer Playoffs

Class A

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Skowhegan 1 at #8 Messalonskee 2

G2- #12 Mt. Blue 2 at #5 Brunswick 4

G3- #11 Oxford Hills 2 at #6 Edward Little 5

G4- #10 Hamdpen 0 at #7 Mt. Ararat 1

Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G5 - #8 Messalonskee 0 at #1 Lewiston 7

G6 - #5 Brunswick 4 at #4 Bangor 0

G7 - #6 Edward Little at #3 Brewer- 10/27 6 PM

G8- #7 Mt. Ararat 0 at #2 Camden Hills 1

Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Brunswick at #1 Lewiston

G10- G7 winner at #2 Camden Hills

Regional final

(Wed 11/3 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland 6:30pm)

G17 - G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 MDI 3 at #8 Waterville 0

G2- #13 Lawrence 0 at #4 John Bapst 7

G3- #12 Old Town 1 at #5 Foxcroft 2

G4- #14 Hermon 1 at #3 Ellsworth 2

G5 – #11 Oceanside 0 at #6 Cony 2

G6- #15 Caribou 0 at #2 Winslow 10

G7- #10 Nokomis 1 at #7 Belfast 2

Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G8- #9 MDI 0 at #1 Presque Isle 1

G9- #5 Foxcroft at #4 John Bapst 10/27 4:30pm

G10- #6 Cony 0 at #3 Ellsworth 1

G11- #7 Belfast at #2 Winslow- 10/27 8 PM

Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G12- G9 winner at #1 Presque Isle

G13- #3 Ellsworth VS G11 winner

Regional final

(Wed 11/3 at Hampden Academy 6:30pm)

G14 - G13 winner vs. G12 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Washington Academy 12 at #8 Narraguagus 1

G2- #13 Calais 0 at #4 Bucksport 17

G3- #12 PCHS 0 at #5 Penquis 8

G4- #14 Houlton 0 at #3 Mount View 8

G5 – #11 MCI 0 at #6 Sumner 4

G6- #15 Mattanawcook 0 at #2 Fort Kent 7

G7- #10 Central 0 at #7 George Stevens 6

Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G8- #9 Washington Academy 2 at #1 Orono 3

G9- #5 Penquis at #4 Bucksport- 10/28 6:30 PM played at Hampden Academy

G10- #6 Sumner at #3 Mount View- 10/26 8 PM played at Hampden Academy

G11- #7 George Stevens 0 at #2 Fort Kent 5

Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G12- G9 winner at #1 Orono

G13- G10 winner at #2 Fort Kent

Regional final

(Tues 11/2 at Hampden Academy 6:30pm)

G14 - G13 winner vs. G12 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle HS 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class D

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Machias 2 at #8 PVHS 1

G2- #11 Fort Fairfield 0 at #6 Easton 4

G3- #10 Woodland 0 at #7 Hodgdon 5

G4- #16 Washburn 1 at #1 Bangor Christian 3

G5- #12 Schenck/Stearns 2 at #5 Madawaska 7

G6- #13 Katahdin 1 at #4 Wisdom 8

G7- #15 MSSM 2 at #2 Lee 9

G8- #14 Central Aroostook 2 at #3 Van Buren 7

Quarterfinals

(10/26 or 10/27)

G9 - #9 Machias at #1 Bangor Christian- 10/27 2 PM played at Cameron Stadium in Bangor

G10 - #5 Madawaska 1 at #4 Wisdom 2

G11 - #7 Hodgdon 0 at #2 Lee 6

G12 - #6 Easton at #3 Van Buren

Semifinals

(Sat 10/30)

G13 - Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

G14 - Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

Regional final

(Tues 11/2 at Presque Isle MS 6:30pm)

G15 - G14 winner vs. G13 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle MS 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion