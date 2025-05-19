Effective June 1st, Husson University Hall-of-Famer Amanda Nelson will return to Bangor to lead the Athletic Department as Athletic Director.

Nelson, who graduated in 1997, was a standout as a member of the Women's Basketball Team and Softball Team. She was inducted into the Husson Hall of Fame in 2017

According to the Husson University website

She appeared in 88 games with 77 starts, throwing 487.0 innings with a win-loss record of 53-26, 68 complete games, 21 shutouts and 500 strikeouts. She posted a career earned run average of 2.33 and a 1.17 walks and hits per inning pitched average, while striking out 7.19 batters per seven innings pitched. She held her opponents to a .198 average and recorded two saves. As a hitter she batted .345 with four homers, 86 RBI's, 106 hits, 107 runs scored, 17 doubles, seven triples and 27 walks in 120 games

On the basketball court she ender her career with 748 points, 254 rebounds, 156 assists, 122 steals and nine blocks in 107 career games played, while shooting 36.5 percent (271-for-743) from the floor, 34.2 percent (100-for-292) behind the 3-point arc and 76.8 (106-for-138) percent from the free throw line.

A graduate of Skowhegan Area High School, she has worked the last 3 years as the Director of Athletics for Del Norte High School in San Diego, where she was responsible for 1600 athletes as well s managed all budgets relating to athletics, sports programming and fundraising.

President Lynne Coy-Ogden said "We are thrilled to welcome Amanda Nelson back to Husson University as our new Athletic Director. Amanda brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, and is an exciting addition to our stellar Division III athletic program.

Get our free mobile app