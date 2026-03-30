The Husson Baseball Team split a doubleheader with SUNY-Cobleskill in New York on Sunday, March 29th winning the 1st game 9-3 before dropping the 2nd game 3-2.

1st Game 9-3 Win

Husson scored 3 runs in the top of the 3rd inning and than added 3 more runs in the top of the 8th and 9th innings.

Chris Lusignan picked up the win for the Eagles, pitching 5.2 innings. He allowed just 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 5 and walking 4. Max Hopkins retired the final batter in the 6th inning and pitched the 7th inning allowing 2 hits and 1 run, while striking out 1. Tanney Audyatis pitched the 8th inning allowing a hit and Allen Wheaton closed out the game, pitching the 9th inning and allowing 2 hits while striking out 1.

At the plate Collin Marshall was 2-3 leading off. Cam Rendell was 1-3 and a pair of runs batted in. Henry Lausier had a single and scored 3 runs. Matt Holmes had a double and droe in a run. Hunter Curtis had a single and drove in a run. Trevor Poisson, Yates Emerson and Preston Libby each has a single.

Game 2 - 3-2 Loss

Husson pushed single runs across in the top of the 3rd and 6th innings, but it wasn't enough falling 3-2.

Jacob Love was the tough-luck losing pitcher. He went 4.0 innings allowing just 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 4 an walking 2. He uncorked 3 wild pitches. Noah Hurd pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowing just 3 hits. He struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter.

Husson had 7 hits in the game. Cam Rendell had a pair of hits, including a double. John Hanlon had a pair of singles and drove in a run. Colin Marshall had a double and Matt Holmes had a double as well. Yates Emerson had a single.

Husson and SUNY-Cobleskill will play a doubleheader on Monday, March 30th with games at 11 and 1.

Husson's game with USM scheduled at home on Tuesday March 31st against USM has been postponed. The Eagles will play their conference home opener against Lesley University on Friday, April 3rd with a doubleheader, with games at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.