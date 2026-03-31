The Husson Baseball Team split a doubleheader with SUNY Cobleskill on Monday, March 30th, losing the 1st game 10-4 before winning the 2nd game 7-1

Game 1

Husson was outhit 15-5.

Hunter Curtis had 2 of Husson's hits, with his 1st homer of the season and drove in 2 runs.

Matt Holmes was 2-2 with a double and drove in a run. Liam Kelley had a single and drove in a run.

On the mound Avery Lawrence took the loss. He started and pitched 2.0 innings allowing 10 hits and 6 runs, 5 o which were earned. He struck out 1.

Blake Littlefield pitched 2.0 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 3 and walking 2. Ben Phillips pitched 1.o inning allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 1. Jack Lano pitched the final inning, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, both earned, walking 1.

Game 2

Trailing 1-0 Husson scored 1 run in the top of the 6th inning to tie the score and then added 5 runs in the top of the 7th inning for their 3rd win of the season.

Liam Kelley hit his 1st home run of the season, driving in 2 runs in that decisive 7th inning.

Cam Rendell was 2-4. Henry Lausier was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in.

Matt Holmes, Preston Libby and John Hanlon each had a single and run batted in.

On the mound Jack Karlonas picked up the win, pitching 5.0 strong innings and allowing just 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out and walked 4. Ryan Garner pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing a hit and striking out 1.

Husson is now 3-9 overall and 2-2 in the NAC.

Husson's game with USM scheduled at home on Tuesday March 31st against USM has been postponed. The Eagles will play their conference home opener against Lesley University on Friday, April 3rd with a doubleheader, with games at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

NAC Baseball Standings

UMaine Farmington 3-1

Lesley 4-4

SUNY Cobleskill 2-2

Thomas 2-2

Husson 2-2

UMPI 3-6

VTSU Lyndon 0-0