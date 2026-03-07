The Husson Softball Team opened their 2026 season with a pair of win in Florida, beating Marian 2-0 and Norwich 9-1 on Friday, March 6th.

Game 1 - 2-0 win over Marian

Ana Lang, a junior from Searsport, pitched a 3-hitter, striking out 12 to lead the Eagles to victory Lang didn't walk a batter over 7 innings. Lang is now 1-0

At the plate Lydia Rice. a senior from Winthrop was 3-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in both of Husson's runs. Morgan Curtis (Gray-New Gloucester High School) had a double. Emily Dunbar (Skowhegan High School) had a single and Sydney Carnes had a single and scored both of Husson's runs.

Game 2 9-1 win over Norwich

Sierra Yates a junior picked up the win in the circle for Husson. She went 5.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 unearned run. She walked and struck out 3. Yates is now 1-0

Husson banged out 8 hits in the win. Lydia Rice was 2-3, scoring 2 runs. Camryn King, Morgan Tainter, Emily Dunbar, Morgan Curtis, Liv Noyes and Allie Casavant all singled for the Eagles. Noyes and Curtis each drove in a pair of runs.

Husson is now 2-0. They will play 2 games on Saturday, March 7th with a game against Kean University and Gordon College. The Eagles will play in Florida through March 13th and then return home. They home the North Atlantic Conference schedule at home on Saturday, April 11th with a doubleheader against Vermont State University-Johnson.

Husson's roster is loaded with student-athletes from Maine including

Lydia Rice - Senior, Winthrop

Jetta Shook - Freshman, Bucksport

Sophia Lynch - Freshman, Bangor

Madisyn McLean - Freshman, Mountain Valley

Jazmin Johnson - Junior, Lawrence

Mia Stewart - Freshman, Greely

Olivia Bragdon - Freshman, Brewer

Camryn King - Junior, Nokomis

Braelynn Wilcox - Freshman, Hermon

Ana Lang - Junior, Searsport

Morgan Curtis - Senior, Gray-New Gloucester

