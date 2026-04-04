The Husson University Baseball Team swept Lesley University at the Winkin Complex on Friday night, April 3rd winning 7-4 and 3-1.

Game 1 7-4 win

Husson outhit Lesley 10-7 scoring 3 runs in the 2nd inning, 2 in the 5th inning and single runs in the 6th and 8th innings.

Chris Lusignan started on the mound for the Eagles and pitched 4.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2 and walking 3. Max Hopkins picked up the win and is 2-0, throwing 3.0 innings of relief. He allowed 1 run, on 3 hits, striking out 3 and walking 2. Noah Hurd earned his 1st save of the season, pitching the 8th and 9th innings. He didn't allow a hit and struck out 3 and walked 1.

Yates Emerson led the hitting attack for Husson going a perfect 4-4 at the playte, driving in 3 runs. Hunter Curtis had a double and drove in 2 runs. Trevor Poisson had a double and drove in 2 runs. Colin Marshall, Liam Kelley, Preston Libby and Tanner Crowley each had a single.

Cam Rendall had a stolen base.

Game 2 3-1 win

Jacob Love picked up the win for Husson, improving his record to 1-2 with a 6 inning gem, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 6 and walking 4. Ryan Garner earned his 2nd save of the season, pitching the 7th inning and striking out 2.

At the plate Hunter Curtis and Henry Lausier were 2-3. Matt Holmes drove in all 3 runs for the Eagles with a sacrifice fley in the 3rd inning and a single driving in 2 runs in the 5th inning.

Colin Marshall and Cam Rendell each singled.

Lausier had a stolen base.

Husson is now 5-9 overall and 4-2 in the NAC. Lesley is 7-12 overall and 4-6 in the NAC.

The 2 teams will play a doubleheader at Husson on Saturday, April 4th with the games to start at 1 and 3:30 p.m.

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