The Maine Soccer Team dropped a tough 2-1 game to the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday, October 5th in Vestal, New York.

Binghamton scored with 5:03 left in the 1st Half to take a 1-0 lead going into the Half.

Abbey Thornton tied the game with 9:06 left to play, scoring her 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Hilary Washington with her 1st collegiate assist.

But, the Bearcats answered just 1:30 later, when Jahkaya Davis scored her conference leading 7th goal of the season to put Binghamton up 2-1.

Maine outshot Binghamton 11-8 and had an 8-3 shots-on-goal advantage.

Both teams had corner kicks.

Elena Barenberg was in goal for Maine and is now 1-2-1 on the season. She had 1 save.

Binghamton is 8-1-3 overall and 3-0-1 in America East.

Maine is now 2-5-2 overall and 1-1-1 in America East.

Maine returns home to play Vermont on Sunday October 12th at 12 noon at the New Balance Soccer Complex. If you can't be there to cheer on the Black Bears, the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Get our free mobile app