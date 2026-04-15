The UMaine Softball Team nipped Husson 2-1 on Wednesday night, April 15th at the Labat Complex in Orono.

UMaine took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning, With 1 out Keira Inman tripled. Eviana Robles was hit by a pitch. After Maggie Helms struck out, Robles stole 2nd and then Inman scored on a delayed steal.

Husson had a golden opportunity to score in the top of the 3rd inning. With 1 out, Sophia Lynch walked. Morgan Tainter singled, moving Lynch to 2nd base. Lydia Rice was hit by a pitch loading the bases. But Tayler Watterson hit a line drive to Kaelyn Larkin at 1st base who stepped on 1st for the inning-ending double play.

Husson tied the score at 1-1 in the top of the 4th when Emily Dunbar homered to left field.

The game was tied until the bottom of the 5th inning when Madison Hand pinch hit and homered to give Maine the 2-1 lead.

Ana Lang took the loss for Husson and is now 11-3. She allowed 6 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 11 and didn't walk a batter. She did hit 3 batters.

Alysen Rieth started for Maine and went 4.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. She struck out 2 and walked 1, hitting 3 batters. Ava Zettlemoyer picked up the win, pitching the last 3 innings. She's now 3-6 and struck out 6 and walked 1.

Check out the photos from the game

UMaine-Husson Softball The UMaine Black Bears hosted the Husson Eagles on Wednesday, April 15th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Husson is now 21-4 while Maine is 10-27. The Black Bears will host Binghamton in an American Conference series April 18-19 with a doubleheader on Saturday with games at Noon and 2 p.m. Husson will host UMaine Farmington in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 18th with games at 1 and 3 p.m.