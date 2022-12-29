In Battle of Unbeatens Ellsworth Tops Orono 60-49 [STATS]

In front of the largest crowd dating back to 2019, the Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, defeating the Orono Red Riots 60-49 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, December 29th.

The packed crowd saw the Eagles race out to a 27-14 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and 42-28 at the end of the 1st Half. Orono outscored Ellsworth in the 3rd Quarter 15-10 to make the score 52-43. Orono was never able to get closer than 5 points in the 4th Quarter..

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier who had a game-high 25 points including 3 3-pointers. Peter Keblinsky had a double-double owning the boards, and had 12 points, including 2 3-pointers. Miles Palmer had 2 3-pointers and Dawson Curtis drained a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 4-8 from the free throw line, with all of the free throws coming late in the 4th Quarter.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who finished with 18 points, despite a rotation of Ellsworth defenders assigned to him. He also had a 3-pointer. Will Francis had 16 points and Ben Francis had 10 points with a 3-pointer. The Red Riots were 11-19 from the free throw line.

Orono now 5-1 will play at Old Town on Saturday, December 31st at 1:30 p.m.

Ellsworth, now 6-0 hosts Caribou on Friday afternoon, December 30th at 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Boys 14 14 15 6 49 EHS Boys 27 15 10 8 60

Box Score

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Pierce Walston 18 5 1 5 8 Brady Hews 0 - - - - Ellis Spaulding 2 1 - - - Bergen Soderberg 0 - - - - Ben Francis 10 2 1 3 5 Luke Soctomah 0 - - - - Will Francis 16 7 - 2 4 Sebastian Vanidestine 2 1 - - - Adam Sherman 0 - - - - Mason Kenney 0 - - - - Noah Schaff 1 - - 1 2 Matt Allen 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 16 2 11 19

Ellsworth