Irish Throw Knockout Punch To UConn [VIDEO]

The top ranked and undefeated UConn women's basketball team is out of the Final Four after a last second shot in overtime by Notre Dame.

Arike Ogunbowale hit a jumper just inside the three-point line to give the Irish a 91-89 win in the national semi-final Friday night.

Notre Dame's opponent in the title game will be Mississippi State who also needed overtime to win its semi-final over Louisville.

For the UConn women's team, it is the second straight year they have gone undefeated only to lose in the semi-final.

For Notrre Dame, the championship push has been remarkable considering they have lost four players to ACL knee injuries.

NOTE: The UMaine women's basketball faced Mississippi State back on December 17th and lost 83-43. MSU's 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan scored 18 against the Black Bears.