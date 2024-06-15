UMaine Women’s Soccer 2024 Schedule
It's just 2 months until the UMaine Women's Soccer Team begins their 2024 season! Last year's team was the most successful, going 11-2-6 and winning the America East Championship 3-2 in double overtime before falling to Harvard in the NCAA Tournament.
Here's the 2024 schedule.
- Thursday, August 15 at Le Moyne 12 Noon (in Syracuse)
- Sunday, August 18 at Syracuse 1 p.m.
- Sunday, August 25 at Rhode Island 1 p.m.
- Thursday, August 29 vs. Merrimack 6 p.m.
- Sunday, September 1 at Rutgers 1 p.m.
- Sunday, September 8 vs. Stonehill 12 noon
- Sunday, September 15 at Holy Cross 1 p.m.
- Sunday September 22 vs. Binghamton 12 noon
- Sunday September 29 at Vermont 1 p.m.
- Thursday, October 3 vs. UMass Lowell 6 p.m.
- Sunday, October 6 at Bryant 1 p.m.
- Sunday, October 13 at University of Maryland Baltimore College 12 noon
- Sunday, October 20 vs. University of Albany 12 noon
- Sunday October 27 vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology 1 p.m.
- Thursday October 31 at New Hampshire 6 p.m.
