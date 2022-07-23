It’s a Rematch In The Town of the Year 2022 Championship

For the second-straight year, Bucksport will meet Jonesport with the Town of the Year title on the line.

The reigning Town of the Year from 2021, Bucksport made it back to the finals by defeating Belfast 59.3%-40.7%. It's the fourth time that Bucksport has made it to the final of Town of the Year in the competition's five year history, having also made it in 2018 and 2019 (lost to Millinocket and Greenville, respectively).

Jonesport is back in the finals for the third-straight year after cruising past Searsport with 60.9% of the vote. The two-time runner-ups are hoping their fortunes are similar to those of Bucksport, who lost in the final twice prior to winning the title last year.

Voting for the championship round will commence Monday (7/25) at 12 p.m. and run through Friday (7/29) and 12 p.m.

The Drive will hit the road once again the week of Aug. 1 to broadcast from the winning town.