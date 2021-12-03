It’s College Football Championship Weekend…Will You Be Watching?

Some of the biggest matchups of the FBS schedule are on the table this weekend with conference championships up for grabs around the country.

Often touted as the "5th major sport in America," it's honestly probably closer to the 3rd-most popular league the country has to offer after the NFL and the NBA. In certain pockets of the country, it's the unrivaled king. It's religion.

But not so much up in these parts. That of course has to do with the fact that the closest "big-time" program to us Mainers is Penn State, which resides 662.5 miles - or a 10 hr 42 min drive - away from Bangor.

Will any conference championship make its way into your Saturday viewing?