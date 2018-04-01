It’s Nova, Michigan For The Title [VIDEO]

With a record setting 18 three-pointers, the Villanova Wildcats earned their spot in Monday night's NCAA title with a 95-79 win over Kansas. The opponent will be the Michigan Wolverines.

Villanova shot 18-for-40 behind the three-point line, that's 40%. Seven different players hit on at least one three. Eric Paschall was 4-for-5 and led Nova with 24 points.

The Wildcats are big favorites to win Monday night.

Michigan earned its spot in the championship game by downing Loyola-Chicago 69-57. Moritz Wagner led the Wolverines with 24 points.