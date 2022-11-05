John Bapst Boys Soccer Falls to Yarmouth 3-2 in State Class B Championship [PHOTOS]

The John Bapst Boys Soccer Team fell to the Yarmouth Clippers 3-2 in the State Class B Soccer Championship on Saturday morning, November 5th. The game was played on absolutely picture-perfect day, with temperatures in the 60's at Hampden Academy.

Yarmouth led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half, thanks to a goal by Truman Peters.

John Bapst tied the game at 1-1 with 7:19 gone in the 2nd Half, on a goal by Jon Pangburn.

Yarmouth then made it 2-1 when Stephen Walsh scored with 19:48 left to go in the game, assisted by Peters.

Peters then scored his 2nd goal of the game with 13:52 left, a goal that proved to be decisive as John Bapst didn't give up.

The Crusades scored with 3:41 remaining, when Hunter Clukey found the back of the net, to make it 3-2, but they couldn't find the equalizer.

Yarmouth 14-2-2 has now won 3 Class B Gold Balls in a row. John Bapst season comes to an end with a 17-1-1 record.

Check out the photos from the game

Get our free mobile app