John Bapst Girls Beat Orono 52-17 [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Girls Basketball Team traveled up to Orono, coming home with the 52-17 win, on Wednesday, January 25th.

John Bapst led 19-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders added to their lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Orono 18-3 to take a 43-15 lead.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who had a game-high 29 points including 4 3-pointers. Lillian Higgins had 11 points. The Crusaders were 8-12 from the free throw line.

Kate Higgins had 4 points to lead the Red Riots. Mary Hillary Whitmore, Jillian Serverance, and Andrea Crocker all had 3-pointers for Orono. They were 0-2 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 7-7. They travel to Bucksport to play the Golden Bucks on Saturday, January 28th at 5 p.m.

Orono remains winless at 0-14. They travel up to Houlton to play the Shiretowners on Tuesday, January 31st at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Girls 19 6 18 9 52 Orono Girls 2 10 3 2 17

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jenna Perkins 0 - - - - Oona Sacararidiz 0 - - - - Emma Lowell 2 1 - - - Jayden Schoppee 0 - - - - Lauren Hogan 0 - - - - Lillian Higgins 11 4 - 3 3 Jane Wu 0 - - - - Kaylee Horr 4 1 - 2 4 Claire Gaetani 29 7 4 3 4 Ariana Cross 0 - - - - Anna Smth 0 - - - 1 Sophia Ward 6 3 - - - Brynn Schroder 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 16 4 8 12

Orono